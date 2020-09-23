Best Gaming Headsets 2020: Wireless, Wired, Surround Sound, 3D Audio, Deals, Next-Gen Ready, and more

Check out some of our top picks available on the market right now, for console, PC, and more!

Best Gaming Headsets 2020 Quick Guide

Shopping around for headsets can be a little confusing at the best of times, and when you’re looking for a gaming headset it tends to ramp up a little more.

With that in mind – check out our quick guide below so you know what you’re getting!

Analogue vs Digital

Analogue tends to have a 3.5 mm audio jack, digital is usually a USB connection.

USB tends to be cleaner when it comes to sound.

Compatibility

Generally, most analogue headsets will work on most Xbox / PlayStation, PC, Mobile and more.

If you’re going for digital – check compatibility first!

Wireless vs Wired

Wireless tends to be more expensive, and a little heavier, as they include a battery.

Wired are generally cheaper, but don’t provide the obvious freedom to move!

Stereo Sound

Typically the cheapest option, but don’t be fooled – games still sound great using it!

Surround Sound

360-degree soundscape, and pretty common in headsets.

Ideal for competitive gaming, when you want to hear someone behind you (Call of Duty / Fortnite and so on!)

3D Sound

More like a ‘sphere’ shaped soundscape, so you can hear what’s going on above and below you too.

Could be a good choice for PS5’s next-gen audio enhancements and seriously immersive experiences.

Best Gaming Headsets 2020

The choice is seemingly endless when it comes to gaming headsets, and what’s best for you will be completely different from someone else’s best too!

Here are 4 categories to help you navigate!

Best Budget Wired Gaming Headset

If you’re sticking to a budget, or just want to save for other gaming accessories, then an ‘entry-level’ wired headset is a good option.

Mpow EG3 Pro Gaming Headset

Mpow make some quality headsets, and this wired beauty is no different!

Stereo Surround Sound

Noise Cancellation Mic & In-Line Control

LED Light

Highly Durable

Get the Mpow Gaming Headset for under £25.00!

Best Premium Wired Gaming Headset 2020

At premium levels, you’ll find super high-quality audio and even a few more speakers built-in for surround sound.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

This is an amazing headset, especially if you’re a competitive gamer!

Detachable pro-grade microphone

Great for positional awareness in online multiplayer

Memory foam padding on ear-cups

Super Durable

PRO-G 50-mm drivers

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset under £110.00

Best Budget Wireless Gaming Headset 2020

Wireless has more components in it, like a battery and Bluetooth for instance, which makes them generally more expensive at entry level.

But for many, paying a premium for the freedom it brings is worth it!

Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset

Quality design, sound-cancelling mic, and great connectivity – this Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset is a solid, affordable choice perfect for most gamers out there!

Noise-cancelling Mic

Comfortable and durable

Memory foam earpads and great looking design

50mm driver and 2 double chamber drivers

Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset for under £65.00!

Best Premium Wireless Gaming Headset 2020

If you want to go all-in, this would be the category for you. Amazing craftsmanship, durability, connection and audio combined with the ultimate freedom!

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Premium Hi-Res speakers

Luxurious polished steel for maximum durability

‘Best mic in gaming’

20 hours of gaming

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for under £280.00

