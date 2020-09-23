Best Gaming Headsets 2020: Wireless, Wired, Surround Sound, 3D Audio, Deals, Next-Gen Ready, and more
Check out some of our top picks available on the market right now, for console, PC, and more!
If you’re looking for some of the best gaming headsets in 2020, we’ve got you covered right here.
Whether you’re playing on PC, mobile, current-gen or even next-gen, adding a good headset into the mix is one of the best ways to easily level-up your experience.
Make sure to check back in with us, as we’ll be updating this page with the latest additions, as well as some stand-out deals from the world of all things audio.
Let’s get to it!
Best Gaming Headsets 2020 Quick Guide
Shopping around for headsets can be a little confusing at the best of times, and when you’re looking for a gaming headset it tends to ramp up a little more.
With that in mind – check out our quick guide below so you know what you’re getting!
Analogue vs Digital
- Analogue tends to have a 3.5 mm audio jack, digital is usually a USB connection.
- USB tends to be cleaner when it comes to sound.
Compatibility
- Generally, most analogue headsets will work on most Xbox / PlayStation, PC, Mobile and more.
- If you’re going for digital – check compatibility first!
Wireless vs Wired
- Wireless tends to be more expensive, and a little heavier, as they include a battery.
- Wired are generally cheaper, but don’t provide the obvious freedom to move!
Stereo Sound
- Typically the cheapest option, but don’t be fooled – games still sound great using it!
Surround Sound
- 360-degree soundscape, and pretty common in headsets.
- Ideal for competitive gaming, when you want to hear someone behind you (Call of Duty / Fortnite and so on!)
3D Sound
- More like a ‘sphere’ shaped soundscape, so you can hear what’s going on above and below you too.
- Could be a good choice for PS5’s next-gen audio enhancements and seriously immersive experiences.
Best Gaming Headsets 2020
The choice is seemingly endless when it comes to gaming headsets, and what’s best for you will be completely different from someone else’s best too!
Here are 4 categories to help you navigate!
Best Budget Wired Gaming Headset
If you’re sticking to a budget, or just want to save for other gaming accessories, then an ‘entry-level’ wired headset is a good option.
Mpow EG3 Pro Gaming Headset
Mpow make some quality headsets, and this wired beauty is no different!
- Stereo Surround Sound
- Noise Cancellation Mic & In-Line Control
- LED Light
- Highly Durable
Best Premium Wired Gaming Headset 2020
At premium levels, you’ll find super high-quality audio and even a few more speakers built-in for surround sound.
Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset
This is an amazing headset, especially if you’re a competitive gamer!
- Detachable pro-grade microphone
- Great for positional awareness in online multiplayer
- Memory foam padding on ear-cups
- Super Durable
- PRO-G 50-mm drivers
Best Budget Wireless Gaming Headset 2020
Wireless has more components in it, like a battery and Bluetooth for instance, which makes them generally more expensive at entry level.
But for many, paying a premium for the freedom it brings is worth it!
Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset
Quality design, sound-cancelling mic, and great connectivity – this Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset is a solid, affordable choice perfect for most gamers out there!
- Noise-cancelling Mic
- Comfortable and durable
- Memory foam earpads and great looking design
- 50mm driver and 2 double chamber drivers
Best Premium Wireless Gaming Headset 2020
If you want to go all-in, this would be the category for you. Amazing craftsmanship, durability, connection and audio combined with the ultimate freedom!
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
- Premium Hi-Res speakers
- Luxurious polished steel for maximum durability
- ‘Best mic in gaming’
- 20 hours of gaming
