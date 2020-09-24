header decal
24 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* UFC 4: Update 3.0, Patch Notes, New Fighters, Review, Price, EA Access, Trailers, Career Mode, Ratings, PS5, Xbox Series X & more

EA's mma title looks set to return with a bang, here's everything you need to know and more about it!

*BREAKING* UFC 4 Update 3.0 is LIVE! - Patch Notes, New Fighters, Bug Fixes & more

This latest patch includes some massive changes including new fighters, game tuning, and bug fixing.

*BREAKING* UFC 4 New Fighter Update: Two iconic stars join the game

A Featherweight and Bantamweight join the ranks, giving us hope that more fighters will be included.

Is UFC 4 on PS5? PS5 Price and Release Date, Backwards Compatibility, Details, and more

Will EA's MMA title be heading to Sony's Next-Gen console? Or will it stay in the PS4 division this time?

UFC

UFC 4 Patch 2.02 now LIVE: Perk Nerfs, Improvements, Details, and more

The most recent update addresses some gameplay features, and offers other awesome improvements too!

UFC

UFC 4: How to Earn Evolution Points - Sparring, Challenges, Skills & more

In EA's newest UFC game, how you allocate your progress between fights will dictate whether you rise or fall.

UFC

UFC 4: How to Defend Takedowns - Sprawl, Submissions, Denials & more

The most repeated phrase in MMA is "wrestling is the best base" - so punishing it will be very important.

UFC 4: Complete Controls Guide - Offense, Defense, Stand-Up, Clinch, Ground, Grapple & more

Ensuring that you know your way around the octagon is the key in order to achieve greatness.

UFC 4: How to Touch Gloves - Taunt, Pre-Fight Animations & more

Showing respect at the beginning of a fight is always the classy move, just watch out for fake outs online!

UFC

UFC 4 Reddit: Re-creating Famous Fighters, Iconic Moments and more

With the game going down a storm, here's the latest from the passionate and dedicated community!

Reviews

UFC 4 Review: Revamped Career Mode & Online Features takes EA's title to the next level

It's been the best part of two years since UFC 3 dropped, but was UFC 4 worth the wait? Find out here.

UFC

UFC 4 EA Access: Release Times, Early Access, and Everything you need to know

It's just around the corner, but if you want to get ahead of the game, there is one way you can do it...

UFC 4: Gameplay - OFFICIAL RATINGS, New Trailer, New Mechanics, Striking, Clinch, Takedown, Ground Game, Submissions, High Impact Moments & more

EA has implemented a brand new set of combat systems, making the game far more accesible to gamers!

*UPDATED* UFC 4: Career Mode - Trailer, Create a Fighter, Fighter Evolution, Social Media, Customisation, Vanity Items, news & more

EA has been working towards a truly immersive career experience and it looks like they might've nailed it!

UFC

Is UFC 4 on Xbox Series X? Details, Backwards Compatibility, Smart Delivery, and more

Next-gen is closing in, but will EA's anticipated MMA game be released for the Microsoft's new console?

UFC

UFC 4 Xbox One: Release Time, Release Date, Trailer, Cover Star, Gameplay, Xbox Series X, Dual Entitlement, Backwards Compatibility, Smart Delivery, Beta and more

EA's mma fighting title has finally been revealed, but how will it play on Microsoft's console?

UFC

UFC 4 PS4: Release time?Release Date, Cover Stars, Pre-order, Gameplay, Trailer, High Impact Moments, PS5, Dual Entitlement, Price, Beta and more

The hype around EA's next MMA game is building! But what can we expect on Sony's current console?

