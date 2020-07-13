PS4 Christmas Gift Ideas 2020: Best deals, Latest Deals, Predictions, News, PS4 Bundles, PS4 Pro, and more

There are loads of chances to get your festive gifts early this year, and save money while doing so!

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift this 2020, we’ve got some great Christmas gift ideas for anything & everything PS4.

With the PS5 coming out in Holiday 2020, and the next-gen of gaming officially beginning, expect to see some great savings on Sony’s current-gen console this Christmas.

Keep reading for our tips & tricks to get the best deal this year. and if you’re like the many shoppers who are choosing to bag their gifts early, we have some great PS4 deals you can enjoy right now.

Let’s get to it!

Latest PS4 Deals

Before we head into our PS4 Christmas gift ideas for 2020, let’s check out some of PS4 deals to be had right now.

Currently, you can get 6 deals on PS4 Pro bundles, which means you get the console and some games included. But these aren’t just any games, they are all must-play titles.

The PS4 Pro differs from the standard PS4 as it can play games in up to 4K resolution. Pair this powerful machine with a great 4K TV, and expect games to really come alive.

AMAZING POWER: Take home a PS4 Pro at a massive discount, with 2018’s Game of the Year!

What deals to expect this Christmas

As mentioned, with the PS5 on the way, we’re likely going to be seeing many buyers rush to get their hands on the next-gen console.

However, that doesn’t mean that PS4 owners are missing out on the fun. Many of the hugely anticipated games set to be playable on PS5, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, and NBA 2K21 will also be playable on PS4.

There are also massively popular titles like Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite and more, available to get stuck into right now!

What sales to keep an eye on

There are two sales you’ll want to watch out for this year, if you’re looking for a PS4. Loads of people are heading over to them both, to find great deals ahead of the Christmas rush.

Amazon Prime Day 2020

While Amazon Prime Day has been delayed this year, it is reportedly happening around Septemeber/ October time – however this is yet to be confirmed.

The multi-day event, exclusive to Prime Members, typically has amazing deals on PS4 bundles. One was a PS4 with Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn – for only £219.99.

Don’t forget, we have a dedicated page for everything Amazon Prime Day 2020 for PS4, right here.

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED TITLES: The PS4 has arguably some of the best games in recent history

Black Friday 2020

Black Friday 2020 is a huge event on the sales calendar, and a great place to pick up some savings on PS4 bundles.

You could get a 500GB PS4, with FIFA 20 for only £199! We expect even further reductions on PS4s this coming Black Friday, and it looks promising for the PS4 Pro considering the bundle deals at the moment!

READ MORE: Black Friday 2020 PS4 Deals – Latest News, Predictions, and more

Retailers to watch

There are some standout retailers that you should be keeping your eye on in the lead up to Christmas.

GAME, Amazon, Currys and Argos have had some amazing deals in the past.

In fact, one of them has an offer on right now that you’ll definitely want to check out if you already own a PS4!

Currys – Best Price on the market for Ghosts of Tsushima PS4

If you’re looking to pre-order Ghost of Tsushima for PS4, Currys PC World currently has the best price on the market.

The samurai epic set in Japan combines stealth, action, and a gripping adventure. It’s only right that it takes its place as one of the years’ most highly anticipated games.

CHOOSE YOUR FATE: With a branching story-line you’re decisions will have huge in-game ramifications

