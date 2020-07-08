Xbox One Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Bundles, Latest News, Predictions, and more

The countdown is on for savings on this incredible console, here’s what you could expect to see this year.

It’s looking likely that there were be some great Xbox One Amazon Prime Day deals to be had this 2020. The good news is that we’re here to give you the best head-start to your search.

And if Amazon Prime Day seems a little far away, then we’ve got the very latest Xbox One deals right here for you to enjoy!

Latest Xbox One Deals

Before we take a look at our predictions, here’s the round-up of the amazing Xbox One deals at the moment.

These bundles come with some incredible games, and amazing free TV subscriptions to boot.

Whether you want to hit the open road with Forza Horizon 4, or experience the thrilling adventure of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – there is something for everyone right here.

SAVE MONEY AND THE GALAXY! Rumours say that due to its success, a sequel is well on the way…

Xbox One Amazon Prime Day 2020 Predictions & News

It’s time for our inside scoop on what to expect for Xbox One deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Will it be delayed further?

Understandably, the events around the world led to a delay in this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

With the event will likely go-ahead for September/ October time, but this is unconfirmed. There could even be a chance it is delayed further.

It’s worth noting that usually the start date of the sales is announced, even leaked, a couple week prior. Make sure to check back in with us for the latest news on this.

X-CELLENT: The Xbox One X could get the pre-Black Friday sale treatment this year

2019’s Best Xbox One Deal

Last year saw a 1TB Xbox One S bundle for just £199.99. The bundle included The Division 2, Mortal Kombat 11 and an amazing headset.

An amazing deal, especially as having enough space on your system is very important nowadays.

If you want to be able to jump between a few games, like Minecraft, Fortnite, FIFA 21 or Warzone, then it pays to have enough room to do so.

To go with you Xbox One – SteelSeries Headset

If you’re looking for quality gaming headsets, but without the enormous price tag, Amazon has the deal for you. Up to £30 off Artic 5 and Arctis Pro Elite headsets!

Xbox One titles come alive when playing with headphones. Whether you’re looking for that all-important immersion into the drama, or want to get the competitive advantage in a battle royale – a quality headset makes all the difference!

How to become a Prime Member

To experience Amazon Prime Day, you’ll have to become a prime member. This is actually relatively straight forward. Simply head to the site and follow the steps.

You’ll be able to choose from a number of different memberships, which have different ways to pay depending on what works best for you. You can even get a free trial, which will allow access to the sales.