Madden 24 On SALE Following The Super Bowl!

Get your NFL fix virtually now the season is over.

As the excitement of the Super Bowl settles, football fans across the globe can continue their gridiron passion with an irresistible offer: Madden 24 is now on sale!

Dive into the latest installment of the beloved gaming franchise and experience the thrill of virtual football on Xbox, all while saving yourself a massive 74% on the retail price. That means it's available for just $22.69 and, in turn, makes it one of the best sports game deals going. Here's why...

click to enlarge Credit: EA

If you're a football fan, Madden 24 is the ultimate game to play if you're looking for realistic gameplay like you'd see on TV. Thanks to SAPIEN Technology introduced this year, the game includes more body definition and variation to athlete physiques, meaning in-game movements appear more realistic.

It's also got a ton of game modes to explore, including Superstar: The League to build your own legacy, Superstar Showdown for showing off, plus Franchise mode and, of course, Ultimate Team.

It's the complete NFL package that can take away some of that disappointment of the season ending over the weekend. And it's all made even better by the fact it's on sale.

