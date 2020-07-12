PS4 Amazon Prime Day Deals 2020: Countdown, Best Deals, Latest Deals, News, PS4 Bundles, PS4 Pro, and more

All the latest deals, predictions and news around one of the biggest sales of the year! Let’s get to it…

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially begun, and we’re here to give the latest deals and predictions for everything PS4.

There are loads of games lined up for PS4 this year, including FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and NBA 2K21. Not to mention all the modern-day classics like Warzone and Fortnite, which are all playable on PS4 too.

Amazon Prime Day has been delayed this year, and will reportedly be happening around September/ October time. But don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of great deals for you while you wait.

Latest PS4 Deals

If you’re interested in getting a PS4 ahead of Amazon Prime Day we’ve got you covered.

There are 6 deals on PS4 Pro bundles running at the moment. These bundles have some award-winning games, which went down amazingly with players around the world.

Not to mention, that the PS4 Pro is the most powerful PS4 iteration out there, and can run games in up to 4K resolution.

Stand-out titles below include the epic God of War, impactful The Last of Us 2, and of course the amazing Spider-Man!

EPIC ADVENTURE AWAITS:

Latest Amazon Prime Day News and Predictions

It’s time for the inside scoop on what to expect for PS4 Deals this Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Will it be delayed further?

The events around the world ultimately led to a delay in this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

The exact date is usually announced only a couple of weeks earlier than the sale event itself, so we’re keeping our ear to the ground.

One reason it will most likely go ahead in September, is that Black Friday 2020 is set for November. Understandably, placing two major sales next to each other wouldn’t be the best tactic from a business perspective.

2019’s Best PS4 Amazon Prime Day Deal

One example of the savings to be had for anything PS4 at Amazon Prime Day, would be the PS Hits bundle. It came with Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn – which trust us, are incredible games.

Coming in at only £219.99, it was an absolute steal!

CLASSIC:

How to become a Prime Member

If you want to experience Amazon Prime Day deals this 2020, you’ll have to become a prime member. This is actually relatively straight forward. Simply head to the site and follow the steps.

You’ll be able to choose from a number of different memberships, which have different ways to pay depending on what works best for you, including a free trial which does give you access to the sale!

To go with your PS4 – Samsung 4K TVs

Right now on the Samsung Store, you can save up to £1,200 on some of the most cutting-edge TVs on the market. Check out these Samsung TV deals and find a bargain on a new 4K or 8K QLED TV!

Samsung is running a number of offers on some of its best-selling TVs for the next week. From £500 off the 2020 model 85″ Q60T 4K QLED TV all the way up to £1,200 off the new Q950T 8K QLED TV.

Plus, on select TV purchases you can even get a top Samsung soundbar for free, or some serious money off! It’s a great time to take your PS4 Pro gaming set-up to the next level.

THE BEST OF THE BEST:

