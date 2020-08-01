Black Friday 2020 UK Latest News: Countdown, Latest Deals, Predictions, and more

There’s a lot to look forward to with this massive sales event, and we’re here to give you all the latest.

Black Friday 2020 is on the way, and we’re here with the very latest news as we countdown to the UK sales!

Scheduled for after the delayed Amazon Prime Day, this massive sales event set for 27 November is well worth marking in your calendars.

Not only is a great place to save on everything from consoles, headsets, gaming laptops, TVs and more – but it’s even the perfect time to beat the Christmas rush too.

Let’s take a look at the latest ahead of the sales, and what you could expect this 2020.

A very different Black Friday this year?

You’ve most likely seen some of the Black Friday crowds on the news, both queuing round the block and packing out the UK stores, but 2020 may be different.

However with new restrictions in place to ensure the safety of customers, how will this affect the sales this time around?

It would be understandable if this year the idea of jamming into a store with loads of people doesn’t appeal quite as much as before, so perhaps, online has the upper hand this year.

But don’t think you’ll be missing out on the deals.

If you’d prefer to shop online, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for Cyber Monday to do so.

Retailers, such as Amazon, have their own Black Friday sales also. So if you don’t fancy the crowds, there are plenty of ways to get a great deal this year.

What deals to expect?

A new headset to give you the edge in Warzone? A gaming laptop which will run Flight Simulator? Or perhaps a new racing wheel for F1 2020? There will be countless offers on tech, so we’ve narrowed it down for you to make it easier to start your search!

