Christmas Gift Ideas 2020: Consoles, TVs, Games, Laptops, Headsets, and more

It’s never to early to start thinking about the perfect present. Here’s some ideas to get you started!

The holiday season is coming up, and if you’re like the many people who want to have a stress-free Christmas in 2020, you’ll want to check out some of our gift ideas.

Shopping at Christmas is, lets face it, challenging. Dealing with crowds is one thing, but trying to find that perfect gift as the clock ticks down is another.

In fact, the challenge has proved so substantial, that many shoppers are seemingly heading to earlier sales, such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for their festive gifts.

This year is going to be great, as next-gen will be officially coming for Holiday 2020. That means that two new consoles, the Xbox Series X and PS5, will be available, with a host of hugely anticipated titles to boot.

With next-gen arriving, expect huge price reductions on current-gen consoles, like the PS4 and Xbox One also.

Everything from laptops, graphics cards, PCs, 4K TVs to headsets, controllers and more will be available at reduced prices in the run up to Christmas – and that’s where we come in!

We’re here to give you the best deals ahead of Christmas, and also give you some insight into what to deals to expect this year. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it regularly.

Latest Deals – £150 off HP Gaming Laptop

If you’re in the market for something right now, we’ve got you covered.

There is currently a fantastic deal on the HP Pavilion 15-EC0000NA Gaming Laptop, where you can get a staggering £150 off.

Gaming laptops are the perfect, portable choice for people wanting to experience all the latest titles in amazing quality. Of course, they can be used for much more than gaming too!

Upcoming, hugely anticipated titles like FIFA 21 will be coming to PC this October, and don’t forget about the modern-day battle royale classic – Call of Duty Warzone.

Don’t Miss Out: £150 OFF THE HP PAVILION 15-EC0000NA GAMING LAPTOP

POWERFUL & PORTABLE: The best of both worlds

Christmas Gift Ideas 2020 Xbox One & PS4

With next-gen on the way, it’s looking likely that we’re going to see prices for PS4 and Xbox One drop in time for Christmas.

Both consoles continue to stand the test of time and they are both confirmed to have some amazing games lined up for them also, like FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and NBA 2K21!

Both the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro are the most powerful versions to go for. They both play games in 4K resolution, and the best way to go for the more serious gamers.

Don’t Miss Out: BEST XBOX ONE DEALS 2020 and BEST PS4 PRO DEALS

X-TRA SAVINGS: The Xbox One X could well get the Black Friday treatment!

Nintendo Switch

Arguably one of the most popular consoles around. Trust us when we say getting one of these is likely to be a challenge this year!

Animal Crossing Horizons is already out, and has taken the world by storm, but there are other titles incoming too, that are well worth getting the console to experience!

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is in development, and we’re even seeing a FIFA 21 Legacy Edition make its way on the console too!

SAVE SOME NINTEN-DOH: Last year saw some great deals, we expect more of the same this year!

Deals for Nintendo Switch are seemingly rarer than for other consoles, but we have seen some get discounted. The smaller Nintendo Lite version is one to keep an eye out for.

READ MORE: Nintendo Switch Pro – Rumours, Details, and everything we know so far

4K TVs

If you want to get the most out of both current-gen, and next-gen consoles, you’ll need a great TV.

Whether you’re watching TV or movies, having a blast in Warzone, or battling in Fortnite, this could be the perfect time to get an awesome deal.

Look out for brands such as Samsung and LG, who had some incredible discounts on 4K 40+ inch TVs. We also highly recommend checking Black Friday TV deals, as there are usually massive discounts to be had.

STUNNING RESOLUTION: GT7 will be a sight to behold in 4K…and is rumoured to be playable in 8K too!

Don’t Miss Out: THE BEST 4K TVs FOR NEXT-GEN GAMING

PS5 & Xbox Series X Bundles

There isn’t an official release date for either console at the moment. However, we can speculate that there may be a small discount on PS5 & Xbox Series X bundles if they release early Holiday 2020.

Discounting a new next-gen console however, may be unlikely…but we’ve got our fingers crossed nonetheless.

We can predict that if there were going to be a discount, it may be in conjunction with a trade in…we’ll keep you updated.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X vs. PS5 – which should you go for?

Audio

With the host of audio enhancements next-gen will bring, like Unreal Engine 5’s 3D audio for starters, we’ll be able to experience games like never before.

From home cinema sets to headphones, there are always amazing deals to be had on anything and everything audio.

We’ll share our top picks right here!

Don’t Miss Out: Mpow Headset with Surround sound under £30 at Amazon!

AMAZING AUDIO: From soundbars to affordable headphone, we’ve got you covered right here!

PC & Laptops

If you’re part of the ever-growing community of PC & Laptop gamers, you’ll definitely want to pay attention to some of the deals coming up this year.

Especially so, as a number of AAA titles are coming to PC this year – and you’ll want to make sure your system is up the task.

You’ll likely be able to make some huge savings on RTX graphics cards – which are amazing for being able to play the latest releases in stunning quality.

As always, take a look below for the latest deal!

Don’t Miss Out: Up to £500 off Lenovo Laptops for limited time!

LENO-WOAH! Expect some mind-blowing deals on quality laptops

We’ll be updating this page regularly, so make sure to check back in with us for the latest deals in the run up to Christmas!

And remember that Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Black Friday are both great chances to get your gifts sorted!