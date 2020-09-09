Gaming Monitors Black Friday 2020: Deals, Buying Guide, What’s Available Now, and more

If you’re after a great deal this year on these amazing gaming accessories, look no further!

Black Friday 2020 is inching ever-closer, and we can’t wait to see what deals on gaming monitors it has in store for us.

The sales will be going ahead on 27 November, and will certainly be a special one considering the upcoming arrival of next-gen.

Let’s dive get into it!

Best Deal Right Now

Here’s one of the standout deals you can get your hands on this minute, without waiting till Black Friday 2020!

BenQ ZOWIE 24 Inch 144 Hz e-Sports Gaming Monitor

Currently, at only $199.00 / £188.99 on Amazon (down from $289.00!), this gaming monitor is full HD, has a variety of input connectors, and has a low 1ms Response Time (GTG) too!

AMAZING REVIEWS: Ultra smooth gameplay and affordable!

Don’t Miss Out: Get the BenQ Zowie 24 inch 144 Hz e-sports monitor right here!

Gaming Monitors Black Friday 2020 Quick Guide

Gaming monitors may look fairly simple, but there’s a whole lot of depth to finding the perfect one for both your budget and needs.

We’ve put together a condensed quick-guide, so you can get a better idea of what to look for come Black Friday 2020, and which gaming monitors will be worth your time!

Refresh Rate & Response Time

For gaming, go for a higher refresh rate and lower response times to ensure smooth gameplay.

Refresh rate is measured in Hz – keep an eye out for 144 Hz for gaming.

Pixel Density

Higher pixel density is generally better, but make sure your graphics card is up to the task!

Full HD, 4K, even 5K are available.

Contrast

Generally speaking, the higher the contrast, the better the image.

TN, IPS or VA

These are the types of technology in the monitor.

Typically, TN monitors are cheaper than IPS and VA. VA is known for having impressive contrast.

Using it for a console?

It’s all about connection and cables, but basically, use the HDMI, DVI, or VGA cable and you’ll be good to go!

What gaming monitors to look for at Black Friday 2020

There are loads of different categories with gaming monitors, however, we’ve broken down our big three to help narrow down your search.

Budget

You can get a great gaming monitor for around the $250 / £200 mark, especially in the sales. It’ll be on the smaller side, but you’ll actually get a fantastic image with full HD. Some even have amazing refresh rates too!

Acer Nitro 23.8 inch FHD

Coming in at £179.99, this a knockout purchase for anyone wanting to get in on the action, but without breaking the bank.

PACKS A PUNCH: Even at relatively low prices, these are still quality monitors

165 Hz

Resolution 2K DCI 1080p

Hardware Interface DisplayPort, HDMI

Display technology LED

Aspect Ratio 16:9

Response Time 1 Ms

Quick Start: Get the Acer Nitro 23.8 inch FHD Gaming Monitor, right here!

Mid Range

At this level, you’ll generally start seeing larger sizes and sometimes increased pixel density at around the $400 / £350 mark. This is where you should be looking if you want to level up your gaming set-up!

ASUS 27 Inch FHD Esports Gaming Monitor

Under £280.00 / $260.00 on Amazon, this 27 inch full HD gaming monitor looks incredible, and performs at some very impressive levels – especially for its price.

UPGRADE: Level up your monitor and unlock bigger screen sizes and more!

165 Hz

Resolution FHD 1080p

Hardware Interface HDMI, DVI x 1

Display technology TN

Aspect Ratio 16:9

Response Time 1 ms

Don’t Miss Out: Get the Asus 27 inch FHD Gaming Monitor right here.

Premium

These are serious investments, so it’s best to ask yourself at this level if your computer is up the task of working with this type of monitor.

Check your graphics card and system before diving in, but if you’re in the clear, you’re going to unlock some of the best visuals out there!

Alienware 34.1 inch Curved Gaming Monitor

This curved monitor comes in 1440p QHD, has a high refresh rate, and only a 2 ms response time.

It comes in at £1,099.99 / $1,029.99 (down from $1,199.99) on Amazon.

GO ALL-IN: Size, pixel density, and high refresh rates all in one

120 Hz

Resolution QHD UltraWide 1440p

Hardware Interface USB, DisplayPort, HDMI

Display technology LED

Aspect Ratio 21:9

Anti-Glare

Custom Alienfx and Nvidia G-Sync

The Best of the Best: Get the ultra-wide Alienware 34.1 inch, curved gaming monitor, right here

