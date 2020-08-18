Cheap PS4 Pro Black Friday 2020: What to Expect, Accessories, Games, and more

This year could be one of the best times to get Sony’s powerful console for less! Here’s what to expect!

With PS5 arriving this Holiday 2020, if you’re planning on holding fire on your next-gen purchase, this year’s Black Friday sales could be one of the best for getting a PS4 Pro for cheap!

Black Friday is taking place on 27 November, and kicks off closer to Amazon Prime Day this year, which was understandably delayed.

Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with all the latest PS4 Pro deals in the run up to Black Friday 2020.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at what you could expect in the sales!

Why go for a PS4 Pro?

The hype surrounding PS5 is certainly massive at the moment, and understandably so. The machine is truly next-gen, and boasts some impressive specs.

Yes, PS4 Pro is the ‘less powerful’ console, but sometimes it’s easy to forget that it’s still a bit of a powerhouse itself!

TIMELESS: This PS4 Pro still a seriously powerful console

The PS5 can support up to 8K gaming, but the PS4 Pro is tried and tested in playing games at 4K and with high frame rates.

That’s not to mention that many titles which release on the PS5 could have PS4 releases as well, such as NBA 2K21 or even FIFA 21.

There’s also the matter of the price-tag. Even without an official price for the PS5, we can assume that (this year at least) it will be on the expensive side in relation to other current-gen consoles on the market.

What savings can you expect this year?

Typically the cost of PS4 Pro falls around $399 / £349.

In 2019, there appeared to be more offers on PS4 Slim than PS4 Pro, but with the impending release of PS5, we’d predict that we could see the PS4 Pro get some great discounts at Black Friday 2020.

FLUID GAMEPLAY: With higher frame-rates than standard, PS4 Pro is the best way to experience the action

Keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, GAME, and Amazon, as they appear to have some amazing deals every year.

PS4 / PS5 Games

If you thought PS4 game releases would stop with the arrival of PS5, think again!

There are over 100 million PS4 consoles in the world, so don’t expect to be left high and dry if you go for a PS4 Pro.

As mentioned, some titles for PS5 will get a PS4 release too, including the awesome Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for one.

THE BEST YET: The upcoming title looks set to stun come November

There are some truly incredible games available right now for the PS4 Pro, such as Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and strong established player bases waiting for many competitive titles like Warzone and Fortnite!

Furthermore. buying games on PS4 should prove cheaper than on PS5 too, if we go by NBA 2K21’s pricing.

So if you’re planning on holding off upgrading to PS5, Black Friday 2020 is going to be a great time of the year to get a PS4 Pro for cheap and enjoy all the advantages that this timeless, and powerful console has to offer!

Looking for something else?

We’re always updating our articles with the latest news, deals, and guides so you can get the most out of the sales this year.

Take a look at some of our other guides below for more!

Black Friday 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020