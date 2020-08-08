Xbox Series X Black Friday 2020: What to expect, Predictions, Headsets, Controllers, and more

What can we expect in this year’s sales with Microsoft’s next gen console?

Xbox Series X is well on its way this Holiday 2020, but what could we expect to see come Black Friday?

Black Friday is set for 27 November, and is one of the biggest events of the retail calendar, including the other mega sale Amazon Prime Day.

Whether the Xbox Series X will release before or after Black Friday is still up for debate, and while we all may wish that there would be a discount right away…it could be unlikely.

That being said, Xbox is seemingly known for its backwards compatibility, meaning that many of the headsets, controllers and more will all be Xbox Series X ready.

Xbox Series X at Black Friday 2020?

As we mentioned, it’s still way up in the air, as to whether the console will land before or after the sale. Typically, we don’t get to see huge discounts applied to brand new consoles either – but there is one possibility.

POWER-HOUSE: The Xbox Series X has some very impressive specs indeed

There is a chance they could have trade-in option for your old Xbox One, but again, we won’t know for sure until closer to release.

Gaming Headsets for Xbox Series X

Headsets are some of the most popular items in tech sales, and usually see big discounts and savings.

PUMP IT UP: SteelSeries headsets are well deserving of their thousands of positive revews

Thankfully, Xbox Series X is compatible with any headset with a 3.5 mm jack, and obviously wireless too, so the world is your oyster when it comes to selection!

Controllers for Xbox Series X

Controllers have almost as much variety as gaming headsets, but it’s the customisation element where you can really make them your own.

If you’re looking for the competitive edge in Warzone, or simply want to express your own style, you’ll likely find some great deals on controllers for Xbox Series X at Black Friday 2020.

THE CLASSIC: This year could be the best time for an upgrade

TVs for Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X is able to support 8K resolution, but with that being said its target is more towards the 4K mark.

If you’ve been playing on an Xbox One, but on a 4K TV you may not have been experiencing what ‘true 4K’ looks like. That’s because many games on Xbox One play in 1080p, which is then up-scaled (enlarged) to fit your screen.

IT’LL LOOK INFINITELY BETTER IN 4K: Make sure you’re next-gen ready with the perfect TV

While you may not need an 8K TV for a quality experience with Xbox Series X, we’d recommend that you invest in at least 4K. Luckily, Black Friday is almost famous for its staggering discounts on big TVs!

