Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK: Consoles, TVs, Games, Laptops, PCs, Headsets, and more!

It’s coming later than planned, which means even more time to prepare for the huge deals to be had!

Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest retail events in the UK calendar, and we’re here to give you the head-start you’ll need to get the best deals possible in 2020.

Amazon Prime Day will be going ahead later this year, reportedly around October 2020. Usually, it would be held earlier, however the effects of coronavirus have understandably delayed it.

The multiple-day event, exclusive to Prime members, is well worth the wait! Typically, the date is announced a couple weeks before it goes live, but we’ve got you covered until then.

This Prime Day will coincide with the build-up to the next-generation of gaming, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X set to completely change the face of entertainment, and bring some amazing new titles!

Current-gen consoles, like the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch could be likely to get the prime day treatment.

And that’s not to mention the tech you’ll use to experience all of this. 4K TVs, speakers, and headsets will be on sale, and if you play on PC or Laptop there will be great deals for you also.

Keep reading for our predictions for Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK, and also the very latest deals you can grab right now!

Feel free to bookmark this page, as we’re constantly updating it with new deals and the latest news.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK Xbox One and PS4 Deals

With next-gen on the way, it’s looking likely that we’re going to see prices for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch drop for Amazon Prime Day in the UK.

Both PS4 and Xbox One continue to stand the test of time and they have some amazing games lined up for them, like FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and NBA 2K21!

With Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, you’ll be able to experience titles the way they were meant to be seen, in stunning 4K resolution.

X MARKS THE SPOT: The Xbox One X could well get the Black Friday treatment!

Nintendo Switch

Arguably one of the most sought after consoles around, and with good reason. This portable console can also be connected to your TV, and is perfect for casual and seasoned gamers alike.

Animal Crossing Horizons is already out, and has taken the world by storm, but there are other titles incoming too.

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is in development, and we’re even seeing a FIFA 21 Legacy Edition make its way on the console too!

We could see some interesting bundle deals for Nintendo Switch this Prime Day, or perhaps some discounts on the Nintendo Switch Lite.

SAVE SOME NINTEN-DOH: Last year saw some great deals, we expect more of the same this year!

4K TVs

If you want to get the most out of both current-gen and next-gen consoles, you’ll need a great TV.

Whether you’re watching TV or movies, having a blast in Warzone, or experiencing the unique visuals of games like Fortnite, into this could be the perfect time to get an awesome deal.

Keep an eye out for deals on 50+ inch TVs, as they usually get the biggest price cuts. Brands like Sony, LG and Toshiba had some amazing discounts last year.

STUNNING RESOLUTION: GT7 will be a sight to behold in 4K…and is rumoured to be playable in 8K too!

PS5 & Xbox Series X Bundles

There isn’t an official release date for either console at the moment. However, we can speculate that there may be a small discount on PS5 & Xbox Series X bundles if they release early Holiday 2020.

Discounting a new next-gen console however, may be unlikely…but we’ve got our fingers crossed nonetheless.

We can predict that if there were going to be a discount, it may be in conjunction with a trade in…we’ll keep you updated.

Audio

With the host of audio enhancements next-gen will bring, like Unreal Engine 5’s 3D audio for starters, we’ll be able to experience games like never before.

From home cinema sets to headphones, there are always amazing deals to be had on anything and everything audio.

AMAZING AUDIO: From soundbars to affordable headphone, we’ve go you covered right here!

PC & Laptops

If you’re part of the ever-growing community of PC & Laptop gamers, you’ll definitely want to pay attention to some of the deals coming up this year.

Especially so, as a number of AAA titles are coming to PC this year – and you’ll want to make sure your system is up the task.

Last year, we saw huge savings on RTX graphics cards, with 25% + savings on gaming laptops available also.

As always, check out below for the best laptop deals right now!

LENO-WOAH! Expect some mind-blowing deals on quality laptops

How to become an Amazon Prime member

To experience Amazon Prime Day, you’ll have to become a prime member. This is actually relatively straight forward. Simply head to the site and follow the steps.

You’ll be able to choose from a number of different memberships, which have different ways to pay depending on what works best for you.

We’ll be updating this page all the time with the latest deals and news. Make sure to check back in with us soon!