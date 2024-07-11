EA Sports College Football 25 Road To Glory Deep Dive

EA Sports College Football 25 has just released the Road To Glory Deep Dive, allowing fans to understand everything the game mode is about, and giving them a little taste of how it will feel to play it.

Road To Glory is similar to the Madden Face of the Franchise mode, but here, players experience the life of a college football player, with the goal of writing their names in the history books.

As mentioned above, the EA Sports College Football 25 Road To Glory mode allows players to step into the shoes of college football players and experience their reality, both on and off the field.

According to EA Sports, the main pillar of the game mode is immersion, and a lot of work has been done to replicate the life of a college football player.

The mode replicates the excitement players feel on gameday and the struggles they face on the field and at the academic level to recreate in the most authentic way possible the real-life experiences of student-athletes

Road To Glory has unique storylines, and players' decision will affect their journey, making the mode more immersive and unique for every player.

Choose Your Journey

The first step in Road To Glory is to choose your journey, and players have to choose from four different paths, Elite, Blue Chip, Contributor, and Underdog.

Each one of these four options offers a unique starting point, and will also shape how the player's story will develop.

In the Elite option, players are an elite five-star recruit and start with a 79 OVR, the highest possible. Players who choose Blue Chip will start as four-star recruits with 75 OVRs.

The Contributor option sees players start as a three-start recruit, who "may have the chance to get on the field earlier in their career, but will have to work hard for any playing time".

As for the Underdog option, players will start with little playing time and just a 60 OVR, making it the hardest option of the four, but also the most fulfilling one.

Create Your Player

Then, players will need to select their position, and they have five options: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, or cornerback.

After that, players will select their archetype, which will affect their starting attributes, skill caps, and which physical abilities will be available for them.

Once the players have picked their position and archetype, it's time to customize their character. Here players can choose their character name, looks, gear, hometown, and much more.

Following that, players need to select one of three core mental abilities: Fan Favorite, Road Dog, and Clearheaded. Fan Favorite increases the character's composure ability gains at home, Road Dog does the same but on the road, and Clearheaded limits the amount of composure a player can lose.

It's worth noting that, the Elite and Blue Chip journeys allow players to select one extra mental ability.

It's Recruiting Time!

Once a player character is created, their recruiting journey starts, with players interviewing with TV reporter Donna Harper. Each answer is incredibly important, as they all play a factor in where players might end up.

After that, the Signing Day begins. This is where players have a chance to look at all the college teams in the game, see which ones are interested in them, how they match up with the players on the team, what colleges offer them a scholarship, and the offensive and defensive schemes, among many other things.

This allows players to make a very informed decision on where to start, and pick the right college for them and their aspirations. The real fun begins once players select the college they want to commit to.

Experience the Life of a Student-Athlete

As mentioned above, players will need to balance the game with academics, practicing to develop as athletes and as students.

Players will need to spend energy points to study for their midterm exams but also use them to play skill minigames which will make their attributes increase, helping them have a bigger impact on the field.

However, failing the midterm exams and being unable to maintain a GPA of at least 2.0 will make players unsuitable for games. So, users must find a perfect balance between the athlete and academic life.

If you want to know all the details about the EA Sports College Football 25 Road To Glory mode, you can check the full deep dive notes here.

