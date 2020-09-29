header decal
Feature

29 Sep 2020

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

Feature

25 Sep 2020

Get £15 BACK when you buy any PS5 or Xbox Series X controller, accessory or game with this epic deal!

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

*UPDATED* Xbox Game Pass October 2020: Doom Eternal, Forza 7 & more

We know a few titles arriving on the platform, and things are about to ramp up ahead of Next Gen.

01 Oct 2020

Fortnite: Leaked Gingerbread Renegade Raider Skin! PS5 Exclusive Skin and More Leaked Skins!

There is an ample amount of leaked skins coming to the shop soon! Here are the latest leaked ones

01 Oct 2020

FIFA 21

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Early Access: COUNTDOWN – Release Date & Time, 10 Hour Trial, EA Play, Web App & more

With just days until we can play the new game, how can you make sure you maximise your playing time?

01 Oct 2020

FIFA 21

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Early Access: Latest News, FUT Web App LIVE, EA Play, Ten Hour Trial, TOTW 1, Ultimate Team, Rewards, Objectives & more

For those of you who just can't wait, find out how to get your hands on the game earlier than the rest here!

01 Oct 2020

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season 1 Objectives – Web, App, Rewards, Bonuses & more

The new game is underway even though it isn’t officially out yet, so don’t get left behind on FUT 21!

01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Early Access: COUNTDOWN – Release Date & Time, 10 Hour Trial, EA Play, Web App & more

With just days until we can play the new game, how can you make sure you maximise your playing time?

01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Early Access: Latest News, FUT Web App LIVE, EA Play, Ten Hour Trial, TOTW 1, Ultimate Team, Rewards, Objectives & more

For those of you who just can't wait, find out how to get your hands on the game earlier than the rest here!

01 Oct 2020

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season 1 Objectives – Web, App, Rewards, Bonuses & more

The new game is underway even though it isn’t officially out yet, so don’t get left behind on FUT 21!

01 Oct 2020

FIFA 21

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Flashback Era - Latest News, Explained, Card Design, Predictions, Release Date & more

It's brand new for FUT this year, but what exactly does it entail? And who might feature?

01 Oct 2020

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: FUT Web App LIVE, TOTW 1 Revealed, Latest News, ICON SBCs, Ratings, FUT Co-Op & more

FUT Co-op has been confirmed! The upcoming edition of the EA title may just be the best yet!

30 Sep 2020

Fortnite: Leaked Gingerbread Renegade Raider Skin! PS5 Exclusive Skin and More Leaked Skins!

There is an ample amount of leaked skins coming to the shop soon! Here are the latest leaked ones

01 Oct 2020

Fortnite New Leaked Weapons! Minigun and Uzi - Release Date, Damage, and More!

A brand new weapon could be entering the Fortnite loot pool soon! Here's what we know thus far

30 Sep 2020

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Six Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

A new week means an ample amount of ways to get XP. Here are all the challenges for week six!

28 Sep 2020

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Rocket League POI - Leaks, Images, Release Date, and More!

The crossover between the two titles has seen massive amounts of success. Here's all we know!

28 Sep 2020

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Gnome Trap Locations - Secret Challenge Guide

The secret gnomes are back yet again! Here's the locations of all the traps they have hidden on the map!

27 Sep 2020

F1 Esports 2020 Predictions: Drivers, Teams, Championship, Tonizza, Leigh, & more

Can anyone dethrone David Tonizza? We take a look at the upcoming season and make our picks.

29 Sep 2020

F1 Esports 2020: Schedule, Teams, Drivers, Dates, News & more

A new season brings fresh faces, new challenges, and the most competitive field in history.

29 Sep 2020

F1

F1 2020 Game: Dry & Wet Setups, Driver Ratings, Deals, Updates, Patch Notes, Wheels, Guides, F2 & more

Codemasters' latest Formula 1 is a hit - If you need tips, tricks, info, or a new rig we have you covered.

23 Sep 2020

F1

*BREAKING* F1 2020 Game: Update 1.10.1 - Xbox patch drops! Stability improvements & more

Codemasters has dropped a new update for the Formula 1 game. What does it contain?

23 Sep 2020

F1

F1 2020: Russian Grand Prix Setup Guide - Career, my team, time trial

Sochi is a unique circuit which can be tough to drive. This setup makes it easier.

22 Sep 2020

Madden 21: Latest News, MUT TOTW 3, Series 2, Player Rating Adjustments, September Title Update, Kaepernick, Guides, Review, Franchise Mode, The Yard, Face of the Franchise, Next-Gen & more

The NFL king returns for another year - Can EA keep their momentum going onto next-gen?

01 Oct 2020

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 Series 2 - TOTW 3, Series Redux, Team Affinity, Trophies, The 50 & more

MUT 21's newest series is live! This brings tons of new cards for players to add to their squads.

01 Oct 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21: Week 3 Roster Update Predictions - Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Rex Burkhead, & more

It was another wild Sunday in the NFL - these players could be in line for a ratings change in the update.

30 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 3 - LTD, Offensive Hero, Defensive Hero & more

Madden's Team of the Week promo levels up current talent as well as historical heroes from past seasons.

30 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: TOTW 3, Series 2, The 50, Current LTDs, Ultimate Kickoff, Weekend League, September Title Update, Superstar MVPs Part II, MUT Master, Captains & more

MUT 21 is in full swing! Here are all the latest details, including guides, news, programs, and game modes.

28 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* Minecraft Live: Date, content leak, stream, Update 1.17, announcements & more

The future of Minecraft will be revealed to everyone in the special live stream! Will we get a new mob?

01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* Minecraft Update 1.17: Content leaked? What could Mojang add next? Release date, Minecraft Live, End update, cave update, & more

When could the next update arrive? And what will it add to everyone's favourite sandbox game?

01 Oct 2020

Minecraft

Minecraft LIVE LEAK: Update 1.17 revealed? News, Updates & more

A streamer may have told the world just what content Mojang is going to announce this weekend!

01 Oct 2020

Minecraft

Minecraft PS5: PS5 Showcase Clues? Minecraft 2020, latest news & more

Will we get a special new edition for Sony's next-gen console? Or will Microsoft leave players high & dry?

16 Sep 2020

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons PS5: PS5 Showcase, PRICE REVEALED, Latest News, Graphics, and more

Mojang's next adventure arrives soon, but will you still be able to play it on Sony's new hardware?

16 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* Xbox Game Pass October 2020: Doom Eternal, Forza 7 & more

We know a few titles arriving on the platform, and things are about to ramp up ahead of Next Gen.

01 Oct 2020

Here's how you can get £10 off a 12 month PS Plus Membership!

Want to save some money on your membership? Here's one way you can do it!

30 Sep 2020

Deals

*UPDATED* PS Plus CHEAP Games October 2020: Double Discount Sale, Release Dates & more

There are some amazing offers on games right now, with a few absolute must-plays!

30 Sep 2020

Deals

Best Gaming Monitor for Next-Gen: 4K, 1440p, Premium, Budget, and more

Don't fancy grabbing an 8K TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X? Give one of these a try instead!

29 Sep 2020

Deals

*BREAKING* Date announced for EA Play on Xbox Game Pass

EA's subscription service will get folded into Microsoft's, bringing games more for their money.

29 Sep 2020

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 1 October - Brawler podium car, 2x payout on Stunt Races, Discounts & more

Rockstar is back with another month of new content, bonuses and more. Here's what's arrived this week!

01 Oct 2020

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 24 September - 2x payout on Bunker Stock, New Discounts, Content & more

We go again in Los Santos, but what goods will be on offer from Rockstar when we log on this week?

24 Sep 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 17 September - 3x payout on Overtime Rumble, Itali GTB podium car, discounts & more

Rockstar is back with yet another update and we've covered exactly what content has arrived in-game.

17 Sep 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online PS5 - PS5 Showcase, Release Date, Free to Play, Cash, Perks & more

The Rockstar smash is going to hit its third line of consoles, and there's some online rewards in store!

16 Sep 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA V PS5: PS5 Release Date and Price, Reveal Trailer, Online, Free GTA Cash, latest news & more

That's right, the most popular game in the Grand Theft Auto series is making its way to next gen.

16 Sep 2020

PES 2021: OUT NOW, Latest News, Matchday Live, Game Review, Season Update, Next Gen Pre-Order, Option File, Price & more

2020 moved the dial for Konami, but is the "Season Update" wortha move for first-time players?

30 Sep 2020

PES 2021 Controls: How to perform the best skill moves for PS4 and Xbox One

Sometimes it needs a bit of magic to break down the opposition defence, so make sure you know how!

23 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 Option File: How to access all of the Official Club Kits, Names, Stadiums, Badges, Licensed Leagues & Broadcast Packages on PS4, PC & Next-Gen

The lack of licenses can be a bit off putting. Here's how you can counter that in the Konami title.

22 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 Data Pack 2.0 - Release Date, Player Faces, Teams, Legends, Licenses & more

The latest update from Konami should be announced soon. Here is what we can expect.

21 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 Master League: Seven Best Centre Backs (CB) – van Dijk, Ramos, Varane & more

A solid defence is the key to any great team, but who are the best defenders available this year?

21 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ratings: Bayern Munich receive mass downgrades despite Champions League win

The German champions enjoyed a superb season, but EA don’t seem to think according to their new ratings!

23 Sep 2020

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Release date, Gameplay Trailer, Characters, Consoles, Plot, Switch & more!

It's in a galaxy not too far away! Here's everything you need to know about this ultimate instalment!

19 Sep 2020

