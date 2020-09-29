UPDATED* Xbox Game Pass October 2020: Doom Eternal, Forza 7 & more

Madden
Madden 21: Latest News, MUT TOTW 3, Series 2, Player Rating Adjustments, September Title Update, Kaepernick, Guides, Review, Franchise Mode, The Yard, Face of the Franchise, Next-Gen & more
The NFL king returns for another year - Can EA keep their momentum going onto next-gen?
01 Oct 2020
The NFL king returns for another year - Can EA keep their momentum going onto next-gen?
01 Oct 2020
Madden 21
Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 Series 2 - TOTW 3, Series Redux, Team Affinity, Trophies, The 50 & more
MUT 21's newest series is live! This brings tons of new cards for players to add to their squads.
01 Oct 2020
MUT 21's newest series is live! This brings tons of new cards for players to add to their squads.
01 Oct 2020
Madden 21
Madden 21: Week 3 Roster Update Predictions - Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Rex Burkhead, & more
It was another wild Sunday in the NFL - these players could be in line for a ratings change in the update.
30 Sep 2020
It was another wild Sunday in the NFL - these players could be in line for a ratings change in the update.
30 Sep 2020
Madden 21
Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 3 - LTD, Offensive Hero, Defensive Hero & more
Madden's Team of the Week promo levels up current talent as well as historical heroes from past seasons.
30 Sep 2020
Madden's Team of the Week promo levels up current talent as well as historical heroes from past seasons.
30 Sep 2020
Madden 21
Madden 21 Ultimate Team: TOTW 3, Series 2, The 50, Current LTDs, Ultimate Kickoff, Weekend League, September Title Update, Superstar MVPs Part II, MUT Master, Captains & more
MUT 21 is in full swing! Here are all the latest details, including guides, news, programs, and game modes.
28 Sep 2020
MUT 21 is in full swing! Here are all the latest details, including guides, news, programs, and game modes.
28 Sep 2020