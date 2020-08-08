Xbox Series X Amazon Prime Day 2020: What to expect, Predictions, Latest News, Headsets, Controllers, and more

Looking to get next-gen ready this year, and save some money in the process? Look no further!

Amazon Prime Day 2020 could be one of the best times to get everything you need for the Xbox Series X, from TVs, headsets, controllers and more.

Even without a solid release date for Xbox Series X, that shouldn’t stop you from getting next-gen ready for when it arrives!

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with all the latest deals. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what you could expect in the upcoming mega-sale.

Will Xbox Series X be in Amazon Prime Day 2020?

The Xbox Series X is set for release in Holiday 2020. It has been reported that we could expect Amazon Prime Day to take place in Q4 this year.

IT’S ON THE HORIZON! We’re getting closer to an official release date for the machine

With Black Friday sales being a potentially closer to the release window, it seems unlikely that we’ll see the Xbox Series X on sale during Amazon Prime Day – however, we can only speculate at this point.

Controllers for Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X is officially compatible with all Xbox One controllers, which means you have your pick of the bunch this Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Upgrading your controller, however, is a great way to either get something that matches your aesthetic style, or play style.

THE CLASSIC: The sales could be the perfect time for a change!

Many controllers can be customised, including button mapping, trigger tension and more.

When playing games like Warzone and Fortnite, and especially games like UFC 4, the right customisation can make all the difference.

Many controllers can be customised, including button mapping, trigger tension and more.

TVs for Xbox Series X

Amazon Prime Day is a great chance to get an amazing deal on 4K TVs, which is ideal for Xbox Series X.

HIGH DEFINITION: You’ll get the full next-gen gaming experience with a great TV

Even though the next-gen powerhouse can support 8K gaming, it’s arguably more likely that games will typically be in 4K at some very high fps.

That means a 4K TV is really the minimum you should be aiming for ahead of Next-Gen.

Take a look at some top picks for gaming TVs here!

Gaming Headsets for Xbox Series X

Whether you’re looking for wired or wireless, budget or premium – Amazon Prime Day is an absolute must for headsets.

WIRELESS OR WIRED? Whatever side you’re on, this is the sale for you!

One of the most popular items in the sale, headsets are hugely varied in price, quality and functionality. The good news is that many will be compatible with Xbox Series X too!

Next-gen will bring with it some vast enhancements to the game audio experience, especially with the arrive of Unreal Game Engine 5, so make sure to ‘ear’ mark your favourites ahead of the sales!

Head over here for our guide to Xbox Gaming Headsets for Amazon Prime Day

