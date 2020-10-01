header decal
01 Oct 2020

When is Sims 5 Coming Out? - Content, Platforms, Release Date, Trailers and More!

We hope EA can make an amazing title by taking advantage of the new next-gen hardware.

Feature

23 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* The Sims 5 - Journey to Batuu Review, Latest News, Release Date, Development Update, Online, New Features Wishlist, Next-Gen, Steam & more

The next instalment of EA's life-sim madness is on it's way, and it looks set to be the best one yet.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey To Batuu Game Pack Review – Missions, Lightsabers, Droids, Build/Buy, CAS & more

Will the force be with you? Find out what we thought of the new Star Wars themed Sims 4 game pack!

23 Sep 2020

Will The Sims 5 be on PS5? PS5 Showcase TODAY, Release Date, Rumours, Trailer, Latest News & more

With the next inslament of EA's life-sim in the pipeline, how will Sony's new console affect the new game?

16 Sep 2020

The Sims

The Sims 5 Trailer: Next-Gen news, Improved Graphics, New Features, Fanmade Trailer, latest news & more

Take a look at how good the next instalment of EA's popular life-sim is set to be upon its release.

09 Sep 2020

The Sims

Will The Sims 5 be on Xbox Series X? Xbox Release Date Confirmed, Price, Rumours, Trailer, Latest News & more

We take a closer looks at how the iconic life sim title could look on Microsoft's next-gen console.

09 Sep 2020

The Sims

Sims 4: Star Wars Journey to Batuu Cheats!

This new expansion allows us to explore a new exciting universe. Here's some of the best cheats in this DLC!

09 Sep 2020

The Sims 4: Star Wars Journey to Batuu OUT NOW - Release date, download, price, gameplay features & more

In a galaxy far far away lies the next big addition to the Sims universe and it's one amazing crossover!

09 Sep 2020

The Sims 5 Download: Latest News, Star Wars Expansion, PS4, Xbox One, Origin, PC, Next-Gen, Release Date & more

Gamers will be eager to get their hands on the new life-sim game as quickly as possible, so here's how.

27 Aug 2020

The Sims

The Sims 5 Online Multiplayer: EA hints, New Features, Wishlist, Rumours, Latest news & more

With EA's last instlament of the life-sim franchise setting the bar high, the new game could be even better!

27 Aug 2020

The Sims

The Sims 5 Xbox One: Platforms, Release Date, Trailer, Latest news & more

The next instalemnt of EA's popular life-sim franchise is in development, but what platforms will support it?

27 Aug 2020

The Sims

The Sims 5 PS4: Release date, New Features, Next-Gen, Latest News & more

With next-gen consoles on the way, will EA still release their new life-sim game on Sony's current console?

27 Aug 2020

*UPDATED* The Sims 4 Gamescom: STAR WARS expansion revealed, What it means for The Sims 5 & more

EA has announced that they've got a major reveal for the opening night of Gamescom, but what's in store?

27 Aug 2020

The Sims 5: 3 Online Multiplayer features the game MUST have

It looks like the new game might include an online mode and here's what we think should feature!

25 Aug 2020

The Sims

The Sims 4: Build/Buy Mode Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

Wish you could make jaw-dropping build like other simmers? Use these Sims 4 build/buy cheats!

24 Aug 2020

The Sims

The Sims 4: Fill Needs Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

If your sim keeps passing out as soon as they get home, you'll like these needs cheats.

24 Aug 2020

The Sims

The Sims 4: Career Promotion Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

Can't get that promotion you've been losing sleep over in The Sims? That's what cheats are for!

24 Aug 2020

