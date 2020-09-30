header decal
30 Sep 2020

NBA 2K21 REVIEW: New updates elevate series to next level

The newest NBA 2K entry has arrived! We go over the good and the bad of the game on current-gen.

Feature

23 Sep 2020

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey To Batuu Game Pack Review – Missions, Lightsabers, Droids, Build/Buy, CAS & more

Will the force be with you? Find out what we thought of the new Star Wars themed Sims 4 game pack!

PES 2021 Review: Award-winning gameplay at a great price makes Season Update a must-buy

Konami allowed us early access to their new game, but is it any good? Find out what we think here.

14 Sep 2020

Hotshot Racing REVIEW: Arcade racing done right

Retro racing has never felt so good. Feel the speed and drift your way into first place with this new title.

08 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21 REVIEW: The Yard shines through in EA's new NFL game, Updates on the way!

With fresh game modes, gameplay tweaks, and several familiar features just how good is EA's new game?

06 Sep 2020

Motorsport

WRC 9 REVIEW: 2020's most immersive, challenging and rewarding motorsports game

Rallying is an infamously difficult form of racing but can you master the gravel, tarmac and snow?

30 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 Review: The most immersive golf title yet puts you at the centre

2K got us early access to the new golf smash, which delivers both on and off the course.

20 Aug 2020

UFC 4 Review: Revamped Career Mode & Online Features takes EA's title to the next level

It's been the best part of two years since UFC 3 dropped, but was UFC 4 worth the wait? Find out here.

14 Aug 2020

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Review - Our favourite sponge is back with one of its classics!

One of the classic games of Spongebob Squarepants is back! Here is our review of Rehydrated.

22 Jun 2020

Indie Games

Tour de France 2020 Game Review: Get playing before the Peloton this summer

With this year's tour pushed back to August, it's time to get pedalling with a three-month headstart.

04 Jun 2020

Motorsport

MotoGP 20 Review: Deep career mode + improved gameplay & AI make for a quality racer

Can Milestone take the franchise even further after a strong MotoGP 19? Absolutely they can.

23 Apr 2020

More

Valorant Beta Review – Gameplay, Weapons, Maps, Graphics, Characters, Agents and More!

The time has come, here's what we've made so far of Riot Games upcoming blockbuster.

13 Apr 2020

Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break Review - Roll your way to complete insanity!

The quirky and frustratingly entertaining series is back with more rock-rolling madness.

06 Apr 2020

Resident Evil 3 Remake Review: Awesome graphics and high-stakes story ramp up the horror

Following on from Resi Evil 2's re-work last year. Capcom are back to make you scream.

30 Mar 2020

Motorsport

TT Isle of Man 2 Review: The ultimate challenge in racing - career mode, graphics, gameplay, release date & more

The toughest test in racing awaits. Are you up to the challenge of the Isle of Man?

17 Mar 2020

RealTech

Nintendo Switch JC-20 Gioteck controllers Review - Should you buy the 'budget' controllers from Argos or game?

This is Gioteck's answer to the issue around typically expensive Nintendo Switch controllers.

05 Mar 2020

RealTech

Logitech G703 Wireless Review: One of a Kind

Looking for an ergonomic wireless gaming mouse? Check out our review of the G703.

27 Feb 2020

