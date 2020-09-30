PES

PES 2021 Review: Award-winning gameplay at a great price makes Season Update a must-buy

Konami allowed us early access to their new game, but is it any good? Find out what we think here. 14 Sep 2020

Motorsport

Hotshot Racing REVIEW: Arcade racing done right

Retro racing has never felt so good. Feel the speed and drift your way into first place with this new title. 08 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21 REVIEW: The Yard shines through in EA's new NFL game, Updates on the way!

With fresh game modes, gameplay tweaks, and several familiar features just how good is EA's new game? 06 Sep 2020

Motorsport

WRC 9 REVIEW: 2020's most immersive, challenging and rewarding motorsports game

Rallying is an infamously difficult form of racing but can you master the gravel, tarmac and snow? 30 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 Review: The most immersive golf title yet puts you at the centre

2K got us early access to the new golf smash, which delivers both on and off the course. 20 Aug 2020