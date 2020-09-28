Amazon Prime Day 2020 CONFIRMED: Start Date, Deals, and more

One of the biggest events in the retail calendar has to be Amazon Prime Day 2020, and now we finally have a date for the event!

Amazon Prime Day officially confimed

After quite a wait with seemingly no news, we now have an official start date for Amazon Prime Day!

COMING BEFORE NEXT-GEN: We won't see PS5 or Xbox Series X / S at the event

Mark your calendars to Tuesday, 13 October! It will begin at 12am on and run until 11:59PM on 14 October.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 could be one of the best chances to pre-buy next-gen compatible gear, such as headsets, TVs, hard drives and more!

How do you become a Prime Member?

Becoming a Prime Member is super straight forward, simply head to the site and pick the membership that's right for you.

You'll need to have a membership to access the sales, but you'll also be able to gain access while on a trial.

Don’t Miss Out: FREE 30 Day Amazon Prime Membership

For all the latest on Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and even Christmas 2020, be sure to check back in with us.

