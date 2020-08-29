Hard Drives Amazon Prime Day 2020: PS4, Xbox One, Best Deals Now, Next-Gen Compatible, HDD, SSD, and more

Tired of deleting games to make room for the latest releases? This year’s sales have the perfect solution!

Hard drives make for the perfect addition to your gaming setup

If you're tired of deleting files to make room, then an HDD or SSD is the one for you, and with next-gen on the way, it pays to know which ones you can buy once, and use for both generations too!

WD 2TB HDD Drive

If you’re looking for something that’s been purpose-built for gaming, then look no further. The WD 2TB HDD Drive ticks all the right boxes for anyone looking to up their storage.

BUILT TO LAST: A durable design keeps your files safe and sound

Currently at only £74.40 down from £89.99 on Amazon! This awesome looking hard drive can store all your favourite games, and has plenty of room for future downloads too!

Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and more via USB 3.0, this hard drive has a solid 2TB of space to use.

That’s 10 Warzone downloads! Save all your favourite games without having to delete them to make space, and play them whenever you like!

Hard Drives and Next-Gen Explained!

It’s a confusing world out there, with all the next-gen terminology being thrown around, and hard drive compatibility is certainly up there with the top head-scratchers!

So let’s make it super simple by starting off with HDDs and SSDs.

SMALL BUT MIGHTY: Custom SSDs play a big role in realising next-gen potential

HDDs are essentially ‘older’ hard drive tech, and SSDs are like the latest and greatest.

HDDs store data ‘mechanically’, SSDs store data digitally – so in short, they’re more efficient, much faster, and needed for basically all the features you’d expect from next-gen (fast loading speeds and so on).

PS5 and External Hard Drives

Both SSDs and HDDs are usable, but only for PS4 games.

SOLID: The SSD in a PS5 is custom built for super-fast performance

PS5 has its own custom SSD which has been designed specifically for playing PS5 games and is different from anything you could buy ‘off the shelf’.

Xbox Series X

You can purchase an official ‘storage expansion card’ SSD for the console, which will greatly increase its storage.

You should be able to store Xbox Series X games on this, as the card provides the same performance as the built-in SSD.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX! Xbox Series X also has custom SSD capable of providing incredibly fast loading speeds and more!

HDDs also work, but can only store Xbox 360 / Xbox One games, and backups of Xbox Series X titles.

Xbox Series X titles will need to be transferred to the SSD to be played.

So, if you’re looking for a hard drive, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is the perfect place to start.

Budget

Going for an HDD is the cheaper way to go, they typically give you around 2 TB of data, which can save you a lot of trouble when it comes to adding new games into the mix.

More Storage

On the more expensive side of the HDDs, you may find better quality materials, for increased protection if taken on the move, and also more storage – more often 5 TB and above.

Top of the line

Then you enter the world of the SSDs, which are more expensive, and can be used to enhance the speed and storage of your current-gen consoles.

