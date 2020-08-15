Amazon Prime Day 2020 PS5: What to Expect, TVs, Headsets, Accessories and more

It’s one of the year’s biggest sales, and a great opportunity to get next-gen ready! Here’s how.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 looks like it could be with us earlier than we thought, which means there’s a great opportunity to get everything you need to get the most out of the PS5.

PS5 doesn’t have an official release date just yet, however, the release window is Holiday 2020 – which would actually put it closer to Black Friday this year.

PS5 doesn't have an official release date just yet, however, the release window is Holiday 2020 – which would actually put it closer to Black Friday this year.

For now – let’s take a look at some PS5 compatible additions you can get your hands on early…and for less!

PS5 Backwards Compatibility

The term backwards compatibility has certainly been thrown around a lot with the arrival of Next-Gen.

When the term is applied to next-gen consoles, it’s a simple question of if you can use older-gen discs, controllers, and other accessories with them.

POWER! The PS5 has some incredibly impressive specs to its name

The PS5 is said to be backwards compatible with PS4 games, most headsets, and the Dual Shock Controller (but only for PS4 games which can be played on the PS5).

So if you’re looking to build a set-up ahead ready for when PS5 releases, there are few items you should consider at Amazon Prime Day 2020.

PS5 Ready TVs

The PS5 can play titles in up to 8K, which is some truly impressive top bar to have, however, when it comes to TVs there’s a decent amount of technical complexity to getting the absolute most out of the PS5.

AMAZING IN 8K: Gran Turismo 7 will surely showcase these extremely high resolutions

What we will say is that Sony themselves are creating a batch of ‘Ready for PS5’ TVs to accommodate everything the PS5 can throw at it, as with all technology, there are bound to be ‘more’ compatible TVs after release.

But if you’re looking for a 8K TV, then Amazon Prime Day is great sale to check out. And with games still set to look amazing on a 4K TV, you can still get a great next-gen experience for less this year!

READ MORE: Check out some top picks for Gaming TVs here

PS5 Headsets

As mentioned, most wired and wireless headsets will be all good with the PS5, so Amazon Prime Day is a great chance to get a cracking deal on even premium quality gear.

There’s also a lot to look forward to with new advancements in audio technology in games, including the upcoming Unreal Engine 5’s 3D audio.

GET A HEAD OF THE CROWDS THIS YEAR: Amazon Prime Day 2020 is great destination for deals on headsets

Next-gen will allow for even greater immersion into some of the most highly anticipated titles, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and also bring a whole new element to online competitive play in games like Warzone and Fortnite.

As one of the most popular items in the sale, it’s worth planning ahead when it comes to headsets!

How to become a Prime Member

If you want to take full advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sales, you’ll want to become a Prime Member and have an active account at the time of the sales.

You can try out a FREE 30-Day Prime Membership Trial right here!

