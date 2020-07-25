Cheap Consoles Amazon Prime Day 2020: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and more

If you looking for one of these awesome machines this year, then this could be the sale event for you.

One of the biggest sales events of the year is on its way, and if you’re looking to get a cheap deal on consoles, then Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a great place to start.

Taking place before Black Friday, but actually a little later this year (rumoured to be around September) this multi-day sale is exclusive to Prime Members, and is packed full of great deals.

We’re here to give you the latest news, predictions for everything and anything console-related. And if you’re in the market for something right now, we’ve got you covered there too!

Cheap Consoles Amazon Prime Day 2020

There are three major consoles you’ll want to keep your eye on. Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch are all fantastic machines which stand the test of time, even with next-gen on its way.

MAKE WAY! The PS5 will be hitting shelves for Holiday 2020

There are few different versions of each console, and you’ll want to ensure you get the right version for you. Especially so, as some are cheaper than others.

Xbox One

As of recently, the Xbox One X and Xbox One All-Digital Edition have been discontinued!

The powerful Xbox One X is now in high demand, as is the All-Digital Edition, so it could be unlikely to feature in many sales this year.

GOODBYE OLD FRIEND: This powerhouse has a great run, but its time for something bigger!

Luckily enough, Xbox One S will still be available and Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be a great chance to get the console for cheap – especially if you go for a bundle deal.

Last year we saw an Xbox One S 1TB bundle with two games and a headset for only £199!

We expect this year to be much of the same, but potentially with titles like FIFA 21, Call of Duty Modern Warfare or if we’re lucky Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

Latest Xbox One S Deal

Whether you’re hitting the road in Forza Horizon 4 or experiencing the intense action of Titanfall 2, there’s something for everyone right with this deal!

‘MECH’ SURE YOU CHECK THIS OUT: Titanfall 2 has a huge fan following, with good reason!

PS4

The PS4 and PS4 Pro are two fantastic consoles that have aged incredibly well, and this Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be a great chance to get them for cheap.

Again, if you’re looking for a great deal we recommend going for a bundle again.

Last year we saw an amazing deal with some classic games. The PS Hits bundle came with Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

READ MORE: PS4 Black Friday Deals 2020 – Predictions, Latest News, Retailers to watch, and more

Coming in at only £219.99, it was an absolute steal! Expect more of the same this year. Fingers crossed we get another set of hits!

Lastest PS4 Deals

Take a look below for the latest deals on PS4 Pro bundles.

4K REVOLUTION! Playing on PS4 Pro means you get to re-live these titles in stunning resolution!

The hot deals right now include some amazing games – God of War especially so!

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch has some incredibly popular games to its name. Zelda Breath of the Wild (with a sequel reportedly in the works), and the hugely popular Animal Crossing New Horizons are exclusively playable for Switch.

Not to mention the fantastic Minecraft Dungeons!

RARE DISCOUNTS: Typically the console doesn’t get the same level of discounts as other machines

However, such is its popularity that we don’t often see deals on the console, or at least the standard edition.

Typically speaking the Nintendo Switch Lite is where you can save, if you go for one of the bundle deals!

This could all change is the rumours surrounding the Nintendo Switch Pro are indeed true!

READ MORE: Nintendo Switch Pro – Everything we know so far

The second we’ve found some deals we know you would be interested in, we’ll share them with you right here!

How to become an Amazon Prime Member

If you want to get involved in some of the deals this Amazon Prime Day, you’ll need to become a Prime Member.

You’ll be able to choose from a number of different memberships, which have different ways to pay depending on what works best for you, including a free trial, which will give you access to the sales when active.

Don’t Miss Out: FREE 30 Day Amazon Prime Membership

For everything Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and even Christmas – be sure to check back in with us.