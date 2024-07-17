EA Sports College Football 25 Controls Guide

To become a great College Football 25 player you need to master its controls, as this will help you understand everything about the game mechanics and how they work.
Mastering the College Football 25 controls will help you win plenty of games, and titles in Dynasty mode, and prove your skill against other players in Ultimate Team.
College Football 25 Controls Guide
College Football 25 consists of two control categories, defense and offense.
Inside the defense and offense controls categories, we have a plethora of different sub-categories, such as passing, ballcarrier, blocking, defensive pursuit, and more.
In this guide, we will teach you everything you need to know about every single one of them, to help you master them as fast as possible.
As mentioned above, an in-depth understanding of the College Football 25 controls is crucial if you want to become a good player and have success in the game, no matter the game mode you play.
College Football 25 Defense Controls
Defense wins championships, and that's why it's so important you know the ins and outs of the defense controls in College Football 25. This can help you take your Dynasty mode team to the promised land, or assert your online dominance in Ultimate Team.
There are six defense control sub-categories, which are preplay, defensive engaged, defensive pursuit, defensive coverage, blocking, and player locker receiver. All of them are very important to understand and become proficient in.
Preplay Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Player Abilities
LT
L2
Show Playart
RT
R2
Defensive Keys
RB
R1
Coverage Audible
Y
△
Audible
X
◻
Switch Player
B
O
Def Hot Route
A
X
Pre-Play Menu
RS
R3
Call Timeout
View
Select
Player Lock
Ls (press two times)
L3 (press two times)
Zoom out Camera (Up)
D pad up button
D pad up button
Defensive Line (Left)
D pad left button
D pad left button
Linebackers (right)
D pad right button
D pad right button
Zoom in Camera (down)
D pad down button
D pad down button
Pre-play controls allow you to change your defensive formation, call timeouts, an audible, switch players, see what coverage formation you are in, and much more.
It gives you all the tools you need to adapt to the opponent's offensive plan in real-time.
Defensive Engaged Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Contain
LT
L2
Speed Rush
RT
R2
Swat
Y
△
Switch Player
B
O
Rip
Right Stick up
Right Stick up
Bull Rush
Right Stick up and down
Right Stick up and down
Club/Swim
Right Stick left and right
Right Stick left and right
These controls allow you to swat the ball, switch players, and more.
Defensive Pursuit Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Strafe
LT
L2
Defensive Assist
LB
L1
Sprint
RT
R2
Strip Ball
RB
R1
Dive Tackle
X
◻
Switch Player
B
O
Breakdown Tackle
A
X
Hit Stick
Right Stick up
Right Stick up
Cut Stick
Right Stick down
Right Stick down
Blow-Up Blocker
Right Stick flick
Right Stick flick
The defensive pursuit controls are incredibly important, as they are the ones you are going to use when trying to tackle players, block passing lanes, and sack the quarterback.
They are arguably the most important defense controls.
Defensive Coverage Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Strafe
LT
L2
Defensive Assist
LB
L1
Switch Player
B
O
Player Movement
Left Stick
Left Stick
Press/Chuck Receiver
A + Left Stick
X + Left Stick
With the defensive coverage controls, you will be able to move your players before and after the snap. This allows you to change your defensive player's positions on the field, and also move your players to cover potential routes or help other defenders.
Blocking Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Player Movement/Block on Collision
Left Stick
Left Stick
Switch Player
B
O
Agressive Impact Block
Right Stick Up
Right Stick Up
Agressive Cut Block
Right Stick down
Right Stick down
Block controls are very important, as they can help to stop your opponents in their tracks.
Player Locker Receiver Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Individual Play-Art
LT
L2
Just-go Release
RT
R2
Player Lock
Left Stick (press two times)
Left Stick (press two times)
Route Running/Move Player
Left Stick
Left Stick
Conservative Change-up Release
A
X
On The Line Change Up
Right Stick flick
Right Stick flick
On The Line Foot Fire
Right Stick flick
Right Stick flick
Off The Line Cut Out of Press
Right Stick flick
Right Stick flick
If an opposing player is wreaking havoc on your defense, and you want to lock him down, these are the controls you need to master. It allows you to lock into the player that is defending him, and only worry about controlling him.
College Football 25 Offense Controls
It's true that defense wins championships, but it's also true that it's impossible to win games without scoring. Being a great offensive player can help you win plenty of matches, even if your defense ability is subpar.
However, to become an offensive mastermind, you will need to master the ball carrier, passing, preplay, and ball-in-the-air controls. Only if you manage to become proficient in all of them, will you become almost impossible to read to your opponents.
Ballcarrier Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Play Celebration
LT + RT + A
L2 + R2 + X
Pitch
LB
L1
Sprint
RT
R2
Protect Ball
RB
R1
Hurdle
Y
△
Slide (QB)
Tap X
Tap ◻
Give Up
Tap X
Tap ◻
Dive
Hold X
Hold X
Spin
B
O
Stiff Arm
A
X
Truck
Right stick Up
Right stick Up
Hesi/Back Juke
Right stick down
Right stick down
Juke
Flick right stick Left and Right
Flick right stick Left and Right
Spin
Rotate right stick
Rotate right stick
Post Play Celebration
Right stick
Right stick
Mastering the ballcarrier controls is very important, especially if you are someone who likes to run the football.
To establish a good running game, which will make your offense an even bigger threat, and allow you to win many yards, you need to understand every single one of these controls.
Passing Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Free Form on Placement
LT
L2
High Pass Modifier
LB
L1
Scramble
Left Stick + RT
Left Stick + R2
Reiceiver 5
RB
R1
Receiver 4
Y
△
Receiver 3
x
◻
Receiver 2
B
O
Receiver 1
A
X
Playmaker
Right Stick
Right Stick
Throw Ball Away
Right Stick (press)
R3
Pump Fake
Double Tap Receiver Icon
Double Tap Receiver Icon
Passing is an integral part of football, so understanding the passing controls is extremely important, and gets you one step closer to being a great College Football 25 player.
Hitting your WR with a perfectly placed pass, finding your open TE for a touchdown, or throwing the ball to your running back in a play-action is game-changing. That is why passing is so important in College Football 25.
With these controls you can choose to which receiver you want to throw your pass, the type of pass you want to throw, perform a pump fake, and much more.
Preplay Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Player Abilities
LT
L2
Pass Protection
LB
L1
Show Playart
RT
R2
Fake Snap
RB
R1
Hot Route
Y
△
Audible
X
◻
Switch Player
B
O
Snap Ball
A
X
Pre-Play Menu
Press RS
R3
Call Timeout
Share
Select
Motion Player
LS Left or Right (Hold)
LS Left or Right (Hold)
Player Lock
Double Press LS
Double Press L3
Zoom Out Camera
D-pad up
D-pad up
Zoom In Camera
D-pad down
D-pad down
Preplay allows you to analyze your opponent's defensive strategy and adjust accordingly, by moving your players, calling pass protection for a specific side of the field, seeing the hot routes, and more.
It's arguably more important to master these controls than the passing or ballcarrier ones, as you will most likely need to adjust your offense pre-snap, no matter the type of play or formation you have chosen.
Ball in Air Controls
Command
Xbox
PlayStation
Sprint
RT
R2
Strafe
LT
L2
Defensive Assist
LB
L1
Agressive Catch (Offense)
Y
△
Ball Hawk (Defense)
Y
△
Rac (Offense)
X
◻
Swat (Defense)
X
◻
Siwtch Player
B
O
Possession Catch (Offense)
A
X
Play Receiver
A
X
Sometimes you need to make some incredibly hard catches while the ball is in the air, however, there are times when you want to prevent these catches from happening.
Despite only being designated as an offense controls sub-category, the Ball in Air controls also includes controls you can use on defense, to prevent the receiver from making that spectacular catch in the air.
This is everything you need to know about the College Football 25 controls. We hope this guide answered all of your questions, and wish you good luck on the field.
