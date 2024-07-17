EA Sports College Football 25 Controls Guide

To become a great College Football 25 player you need to master its controls, as this will help you understand everything about the game mechanics and how they work.

Mastering the College Football 25 controls will help you win plenty of games, and titles in Dynasty mode, and prove your skill against other players in Ultimate Team.

College Football 25 consists of two control categories, defense and offense.

Inside the defense and offense controls categories, we have a plethora of different sub-categories, such as passing, ballcarrier, blocking, defensive pursuit, and more.

In this guide, we will teach you everything you need to know about every single one of them, to help you master them as fast as possible.

As mentioned above, an in-depth understanding of the College Football 25 controls is crucial if you want to become a good player and have success in the game, no matter the game mode you play.

Defense wins championships, and that's why it's so important you know the ins and outs of the defense controls in College Football 25. This can help you take your Dynasty mode team to the promised land, or assert your online dominance in Ultimate Team.

There are six defense control sub-categories, which are preplay, defensive engaged, defensive pursuit, defensive coverage, blocking, and player locker receiver. All of them are very important to understand and become proficient in.

Preplay Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Player Abilities LT L2 Show Playart RT R2 Defensive Keys RB R1 Coverage Audible Y △ Audible X ◻ Switch Player B O Def Hot Route A X Pre-Play Menu RS R3 Call Timeout View Select Player Lock Ls (press two times) L3 (press two times) Zoom out Camera (Up) D pad up button D pad up button Defensive Line (Left) D pad left button D pad left button Linebackers (right) D pad right button D pad right button Zoom in Camera (down) D pad down button D pad down button

Pre-play controls allow you to change your defensive formation, call timeouts, an audible, switch players, see what coverage formation you are in, and much more.

It gives you all the tools you need to adapt to the opponent's offensive plan in real-time.

Defensive Engaged Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Contain LT L2 Speed Rush RT R2 Swat Y △ Switch Player B O Rip Right Stick up Right Stick up Bull Rush Right Stick up and down Right Stick up and down Club/Swim Right Stick left and right Right Stick left and right

These controls allow you to swat the ball, switch players, and more.

Defensive Pursuit Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Strafe LT L2 Defensive Assist LB L1 Sprint RT R2 Strip Ball RB R1 Dive Tackle X ◻ Switch Player B O Breakdown Tackle A X Hit Stick Right Stick up Right Stick up Cut Stick Right Stick down Right Stick down Blow-Up Blocker Right Stick flick Right Stick flick

The defensive pursuit controls are incredibly important, as they are the ones you are going to use when trying to tackle players, block passing lanes, and sack the quarterback.

They are arguably the most important defense controls.

Defensive Coverage Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Strafe LT L2 Defensive Assist LB L1 Switch Player B O Player Movement Left Stick Left Stick Press/Chuck Receiver A + Left Stick X + Left Stick

With the defensive coverage controls, you will be able to move your players before and after the snap. This allows you to change your defensive player's positions on the field, and also move your players to cover potential routes or help other defenders.

Blocking Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Player Movement/Block on Collision Left Stick Left Stick Switch Player B O Agressive Impact Block Right Stick Up Right Stick Up Agressive Cut Block Right Stick down Right Stick down

Block controls are very important, as they can help to stop your opponents in their tracks.

Player Locker Receiver Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Individual Play-Art LT L2 Just-go Release RT R2 Player Lock Left Stick (press two times) Left Stick (press two times) Route Running/Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Conservative Change-up Release A X On The Line Change Up Right Stick flick Right Stick flick On The Line Foot Fire Right Stick flick Right Stick flick Off The Line Cut Out of Press Right Stick flick Right Stick flick

If an opposing player is wreaking havoc on your defense, and you want to lock him down, these are the controls you need to master. It allows you to lock into the player that is defending him, and only worry about controlling him.

It's true that defense wins championships, but it's also true that it's impossible to win games without scoring. Being a great offensive player can help you win plenty of matches, even if your defense ability is subpar.

However, to become an offensive mastermind, you will need to master the ball carrier, passing, preplay, and ball-in-the-air controls. Only if you manage to become proficient in all of them, will you become almost impossible to read to your opponents.

Ballcarrier Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Play Celebration LT + RT + A L2 + R2 + X Pitch LB L1 Sprint RT R2 Protect Ball RB R1 Hurdle Y △ Slide (QB) Tap X Tap ◻ Give Up Tap X Tap ◻ Dive Hold X Hold X Spin B O Stiff Arm A X Truck Right stick Up Right stick Up Hesi/Back Juke Right stick down Right stick down Juke Flick right stick Left and Right Flick right stick Left and Right Spin Rotate right stick Rotate right stick Post Play Celebration Right stick Right stick

Mastering the ballcarrier controls is very important, especially if you are someone who likes to run the football.

To establish a good running game, which will make your offense an even bigger threat, and allow you to win many yards, you need to understand every single one of these controls.

Passing Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Free Form on Placement LT L2 High Pass Modifier LB L1 Scramble Left Stick + RT Left Stick + R2 Reiceiver 5 RB R1 Receiver 4 Y △ Receiver 3 x ◻ Receiver 2 B O Receiver 1 A X Playmaker Right Stick Right Stick Throw Ball Away Right Stick (press) R3 Pump Fake Double Tap Receiver Icon Double Tap Receiver Icon

Passing is an integral part of football, so understanding the passing controls is extremely important, and gets you one step closer to being a great College Football 25 player.

Hitting your WR with a perfectly placed pass, finding your open TE for a touchdown, or throwing the ball to your running back in a play-action is game-changing. That is why passing is so important in College Football 25.

With these controls you can choose to which receiver you want to throw your pass, the type of pass you want to throw, perform a pump fake, and much more.

Preplay Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Player Abilities LT L2 Pass Protection LB L1 Show Playart RT R2 Fake Snap RB R1 Hot Route Y △ Audible X ◻ Switch Player B O Snap Ball A X Pre-Play Menu Press RS R3 Call Timeout Share Select Motion Player LS Left or Right (Hold) LS Left or Right (Hold) Player Lock Double Press LS Double Press L3 Zoom Out Camera D-pad up D-pad up Zoom In Camera D-pad down D-pad down

Preplay allows you to analyze your opponent's defensive strategy and adjust accordingly, by moving your players, calling pass protection for a specific side of the field, seeing the hot routes, and more.

It's arguably more important to master these controls than the passing or ballcarrier ones, as you will most likely need to adjust your offense pre-snap, no matter the type of play or formation you have chosen.

Ball in Air Controls

Command Xbox PlayStation Sprint RT R2 Strafe LT L2 Defensive Assist LB L1 Agressive Catch (Offense) Y △ Ball Hawk (Defense) Y △ Rac (Offense) X ◻ Swat (Defense) X ◻ Siwtch Player B O Possession Catch (Offense) A X Play Receiver A X

Sometimes you need to make some incredibly hard catches while the ball is in the air, however, there are times when you want to prevent these catches from happening.

Despite only being designated as an offense controls sub-category, the Ball in Air controls also includes controls you can use on defense, to prevent the receiver from making that spectacular catch in the air.

This is everything you need to know about the College Football 25 controls. We hope this guide answered all of your questions, and wish you good luck on the field.

