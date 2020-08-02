Xbox One Gaming Headset Amazon Prime Day 2020: Latest Deals, Guide, Predictions, and more

The massive sale is on its way, and it’s the perfect time to get a great deal on everything audio.

This Amazon Prime Day 2020 is the perfect time to pick up an Xbox One gaming headset, and it’s a good idea to ear-mark the one you want as they are some of the most popular purchases in the sale.

Keep reading for the very latest Xbox One headset deals, and our guide to getting the most out of this year’s mega-sale.

Xbox One Gaming Headset Amazon Prime Day 2020

Gaming headsets are the perfect addition to your set up. Not only can you experience quality audio, but they can also give you the competitive edge in the games like Warzone, Fortnite and more.

Headsets are loosely characterised into four different categories. Wireless & wired, budget and premium.

Amazon Prime Day caters for all of these, so you’re bound to find something you’re looking for.

Wireless Xbox Headsets

Generally speaking, wireless doesn’t automatically mean better audio quality.

But what it does mean is that you get to enjoy the benefits of a completely free moving headset, with no cables getting in the way.

Budget

If you’re looking for an entry level headset, or want to save some money for even more accessories, check out the below link for the latest gaming headset deals which come in at under $50/ £50.

Premium

Want the competitive edge, and the freedom to jump around a celebrate your wins? Take a look below for the latest deal on professional standard gaming headsets, which have top quality audio, mic and battery-life.

Xbox One Wired Gaming Headset

If you don’t mind connecting your headset to your controller, these headsets would be the one for you – just make sure it’s compatible with your Xbox Controller!

These headsets use a 3.5mm jack, so as long as your device has one, you’re good to go.

The good news is that Xbox Series X controllers will have a 3.5mm headphone jack built in, making your headsets next-gen ready!

Budget

Plug in and enjoy the benefits of amazing audio, a quality mic, and savings all in one!

Premium

If you want to invest in a seriously good gaming headset, then you’ll enjoy the benefits of crystal clear mic audio, amazing sound, and more luxurious comfort!

How to become a Prime Member

If you want to access the sales, you’ll need to have an activated account when Prime Day is live.

Head over to the site and follow the steps to become a member, or go for a free trial by clicking the link below!

For all the latest guides to Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Christmas deals, be sure to check back in with us.