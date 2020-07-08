Xbox One Black Friday Deals 2020 – Best Deals, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Bundles, Latest News, Predictions, and more

From predictions to the very latest deals for Microsoft’s console, we’re here to give you the edge!

There will be a ton of Xbox One Black Friday Deals on 27 November 2020. The good news is that we’re here to give you the best head-start to your search.

And if Black Friday seems a long way away, we’ve also got the very latest Xbox One deals right here.

Latest Xbox One Deals

Before we take a look at our predictions, here’s the round-up of the amazing Xbox One deals at the moment.

These bundles come with some incredible games, and amazing free TV subscriptions to boot.

Whether you want to hit the open road with Forza Horizon 4, or experience the thrilling adventure of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – there is something for everyone right here.

SAVE MONEY AND THE GALAXY! Rumours say that due to its success, a sequel is well on the way…

Xbox One Black Friday Deals 2020 Predictions & News

It’s time for our inside scoop on what to expect for Xbox One deals for Black Friday 2020.

Pre-Black Friday Sales

This year, deals will likely be running before the day itself. Specifically, from early November.

Last year, we saw Currys have a flash sale which saw some huge discounts on tech in the lead up to Black Friday. You could expect to see some big discounts on Xbox One bundles.

X-ACTLY OUR THOUGHTS: The Xbox One X could get the pre-Black Friday sale treatment this year

2019’s Best Xbox One Deal

One of the best deals last year was a huge price cut given to the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Coming in at just £129, the disc-less console was incredibly hard to resist, and also came with Minecraft, Seas of Thieves, and Fortnite V-Bucks and skins.

We could see a similar deal this year, hopefully with games like Call of Duty and FIFA!

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 – Everything you need to know

Retailers to watch

As always, there are some standout retailers that you should be keeping your eye on. GAME, Amazon, Currys and Argos have had some amazing deals in the past, and we expect them to continue the trend!

Here’s our pick for deals running at the moment!

XBOX ACCESSORIES: Expect to see deals on everything from controllers, headsets and more!

To go with your Xbox One: Amazon – SteelSeries Headset

If you’re looking for quality gaming headsets, but without the enormous price tag, Amazon has the deal for you. Up to £30 off Artic 5 and Arctis Pro Elite headsets!

Xbox One titles come alive when playing with headphones. Whether you’re looking for that all-important immersion into the drama, or want to get the competitive advantage in a battle royale – a quality headset makes all the difference!

Don’t miss out: SAVE UP TO £30 ON ARCTIS 5 AND ARCTIS PRO ELITE GAMING HEADSETS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY

Next-Gen

Xbox One and Xbox One X are two seriously impressive consoles, and even with Xbox Series X on its way for Holiday 2020, there is still so much to be experienced on them.

True, there are loads of titles coming out for next-gen, but many of them will have current-gen releases also.

That means that you’ll still be able to experience upcoming epic games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, all the way to the modern-day classics such as Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox One vs Xbox Series X

That’s not to mention that with Smart Delivery, if you do decide to upgrade to an Xbox Series X, you won’t need to buy the game twice! Instead, you’ll automatically get the next-gen version if you switch.