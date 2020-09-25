header decal
25 Sep 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 Nintendo Switch: RELEASED, Price, Download, Gameplay & more

Here's everything you need to know about the golf smash on Nintendo's groundbreaking console.

Feature

18 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* PGA Tour 2K21: Nintendo Switch Release, Patch Updates, News, Review, Trailers, Price, Platforms, Editions, Gameplay & more

World number 4 Justin Thomas graces the cover of the game, but what courses will be included?

PGA Tour 2K21 PS5: PS5 Showcase Reveals, Wishlist, PS4, Backwards Compatibility, Smart Delivery & more

2K's golfing title is here, but will it make the next-gen leap to Sony's upcoming powerhouse console?

16 Sep 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 Patch 1.03 PS4: Details, Which Platforms are next, and more

2K's latest update is now live for those playing on Sony's console, but what improvements are there?

28 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 Review: The most immersive golf title yet puts you at the centre

2K got us early access to the new golf smash, which delivers both on and off the course.

20 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 Release Trailer - Justin Thomas, The Miz & Shooter McGavin on show

Four familiar faces do battle online to see who is the king of the course ahead of the HB Studios release.

18 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

Which platform should you get PGA Tour 2K21 on? Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Next-Gen, and more

It's coming in a matter of weeks to consoles and PC, but which one should you get the game for?

13 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 Reddit: Motion control, Park-mode, and more

We look towards the dedicated online community as we come closer to 2K's next golfing game's release!

12 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 PS4 Pre-order NOW OPEN! Guide, Editions, Extras, Bonuses, and more

We've got everything you need to know about how to guarantee your copy for Sony's console, right here!

12 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 MyPlayer: Everything you need to know

With 2K's golfing sim just over the horizon, we take a look at one of the game's most unique features.

06 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

Behind the scenes look at how PGA Tour 2K21 uses Course Scanning for ultimate accuracy

We get a look at the lengths 2K has gone to, to make players experience these iconic venues as if for real.

06 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

Does PGA Tour 2K21 have Crossplay? Multiplayer, Details and more

2K's next golfing entry looks amazing, but will you be able to play across different platforms?

06 Aug 2020

Is PGA Tour 2K21 on Xbox Series X? Smart Delivery, Backward Compatibility, Xbox One, Release Date and more

2K's next golfing sim entry is coming soon - can players take it for a swing on the next-gen console?

06 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 Preview – Hands-on Gameplay, Game Modes, Features & more

With just a few weeks to go until release, we tee off on the sequel to HB Studios' The Golf Club.

06 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 Course Designer Trailer REVEALED - Features, Updates & more

With the release right around the corner, here's how to get hands-on and set up a dream tournament.

05 Aug 2020

PGA Tour 2K

First in-game look at PGA Tour 2K21 CodeChaos MyPlayer Pack

We just got our first look at what these exclusive threads look like in action! And they don't disappoint!

28 Jul 2020

PGA Tour 2K

*UPDATED* PGA TOUR 2K21 Courses: TPC Southwind, TPC San Antonio, TPC Louisiana, Riviera Club, TPC Boston, 15 venues, Confirmed tournaments & more

The long wait is over, and we're going to finally see where we'll be teeing off on 2K's golfing sim.

23 Jul 2020

