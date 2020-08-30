Hard Drives Christmas 2020: SSD, HDD, Best Deals Right Now, Buying Guide, Console, Next-Gen, and more

It may be a while away, but that shouldn’t stop you getting ahead of the game this year with savings!

Hard Drives and Next-Gen Explained!

When it comes to current-gen consoles, hard drives are pretty straight forward to understand. But with next-gen, it’s a different story – so here’s a quick guide to help you make sense of things!

First off, there is a key difference between HDDs and SSDs.

HDDs are essentially ‘older’ hard drive tech, and SSDs are like the latest and greatest.

NEXT-LEVEL: Custom SSDs play a big role in realising next-gen potential

HDDs store data ‘mechanically’, SSDs store data digitally.

What that means is that SSDs are more efficient, much faster, and needed for basically all the features you’d expect from next-gen, such as fast loading speeds and so on.

That also makes them one of the more expensive hard drives to consider this Christmas 2020.

PS5

HDDs are usable, but to store and play PS4 games only.

SSDs are also usable to expand storage, however, not all off the shelf SSDs are will work with the console.

SOLID: The SSD in a PS5 is custom built for super-fast performance

PS5 has its own custom, super-fast SSD which has been designed specifically for playing PS5 games.

Xbox Series X

There will be an official ‘storage expansion card’ SSD for the console, which will greatly increase its storage.

You should be able to store Xbox Series X games on this, as the card provides the same performance as the built-in SSD.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX! Xbox Series X also has custom SSD capable of providing incredibly fast loading speeds and more!

HDDs also work, but can only store Xbox 360 / Xbox One games, and backups of Xbox Series X titles.

Xbox Series X titles will need to be transferred to the SSD to be played.

Hard Drive options at Amazon Prime Day 2020

When you’re looking for hard drives for Christmas 2020, there are a few options you can go for.

Budget

If you want to save some money and go for a slightly cheaper build, with a decent amount of storage, a 2 TB HDD will provide more than enough, and is perfect for use at home.

More Storage

On the more expensive side of the HDDs, you may find better quality materials, for increased protection if taken on the move, and generally up to 5 TB of storage. Great for if you’re travelling around, and need something durable.

Top of the line

Go all-in with an SSD, great for if you’re comfortable with the inner workings of consoles and really want to optimise performance.

