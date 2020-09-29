F1 2020 Game: Dry & Wet Setups, Driver Ratings, Deals, Updates, Patch Notes, Wheels, Guides, F2 & more

F1

Can you play F1 2020 on PS5? PS5 Showcase, Next-gen specs, smart delivery, graphics, release date, reveal, DualSense control & more

The game is already out on PS4, but what about next-gen? Here's everything we know so far. 16 Sep 2020

F1 2020 Game: Podium Pass Season 2 OUT NOW - trailer, rewards, challenges, liveries, cosmetics & more

Series 2 is here and it includes new and exclusive liveries, challenges and celebrations to get stuck into! 16 Sep 2020

F1 2020 Game Update 1.09 - Patch Notes, Platforms, Liveries, Fixes & more

Much like the real-life mechanics, Codemasters once again tweak the cars and fix any issues. 14 Sep 2020

F1 2020 Game: Ex-F1 drivers need to be in the My Team Driver Market

Formula 1 and 2 drivers are available to sign but what about the wider racing world and old familiar faces? 10 Sep 2020

F1 Esports Pro Draft 2020: Full Team Rosters

The F1 esports pro draft results are in! Here's the complete list of drivers entered by all ten teams. 27 Aug 2020