FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
29 Sep 2020

F1 Esports 2020 Predictions: Drivers, Teams, Championship, Tonizza, Leigh, & more

Can anyone dethrone David Tonizza? We take a look at the upcoming season and make our picks.

Feature

29 Sep 2020

F1 Esports 2020: Schedule, Teams, Drivers, Dates, News & more

A new season brings fresh faces, new challenges, and the most competitive field in history.

F1 2020 Game: Dry & Wet Setups, Driver Ratings, Deals, Updates, Patch Notes, Wheels, Guides, F2 & more

Codemasters' latest Formula 1 is a hit - If you need tips, tricks, info, or a new rig we have you covered.

23 Sep 2020

Codemasters' latest Formula 1 is a hit - If you need tips, tricks, info, or a new rig we have you covered.

23 Sep 2020

*BREAKING* F1 2020 Game: Update 1.10.1 - Xbox patch drops! Stability improvements & more

Codemasters has dropped a new update for the Formula 1 game. What does it contain?

23 Sep 2020

Codemasters has dropped a new update for the Formula 1 game. What does it contain?

23 Sep 2020

F1

F1 2020: Russian Grand Prix Setup Guide - Career, my team, time trial

Sochi is a unique circuit which can be tough to drive. This setup makes it easier.

22 Sep 2020

Sochi is a unique circuit which can be tough to drive. This setup makes it easier.

22 Sep 2020

F1

F1 2020 Game: Update 1.11 Preview - Performance changes to come in next patch?

Will Codemasters re-balance the grid now that we are halfway through the Formula 1 season?

21 Sep 2020

Will Codemasters re-balance the grid now that we are halfway through the Formula 1 season?

21 Sep 2020

F1

F1 2020 Game: Update 1.10 Patch Notes - Hotfix for PC

Codemasters is bringing a small patch to PC players - will it finally address weird online issues?

17 Sep 2020

Codemasters is bringing a small patch to PC players - will it finally address weird online issues?

17 Sep 2020

Can you play F1 2020 on PS5? PS5 Showcase, Next-gen specs, smart delivery, graphics, release date, reveal, DualSense control & more

The game is already out on PS4, but what about next-gen? Here's everything we know so far.

16 Sep 2020

The game is already out on PS4, but what about next-gen? Here's everything we know so far.

16 Sep 2020

F1 2020 Game: Podium Pass Season 2 OUT NOW - trailer, rewards, challenges, liveries, cosmetics & more

Series 2 is here and it includes new and exclusive liveries, challenges and celebrations to get stuck into!

16 Sep 2020

Series 2 is here and it includes new and exclusive liveries, challenges and celebrations to get stuck into!

16 Sep 2020

F1

F1 2020 Game Update 1.09 - Patch Notes, Platforms, Liveries, Fixes & more

Much like the real-life mechanics, Codemasters once again tweak the cars and fix any issues.

14 Sep 2020

Much like the real-life mechanics, Codemasters once again tweak the cars and fix any issues.

14 Sep 2020

F1

F1 2020 Game: Ex-F1 drivers need to be in the My Team Driver Market

Formula 1 and 2 drivers are available to sign but what about the wider racing world and old familiar faces?

10 Sep 2020

Formula 1 and 2 drivers are available to sign but what about the wider racing world and old familiar faces?

10 Sep 2020

F1

F1 Esports Pro Draft 2020: Full Team Rosters

The F1 esports pro draft results are in! Here's the complete list of drivers entered by all ten teams.

27 Aug 2020

The F1 esports pro draft results are in! Here's the complete list of drivers entered by all ten teams.

27 Aug 2020

F1 2020 Game: Driver Ratings Update - Who's up, who's down? Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel & more

After six races Codemasters has adjusted their scoring for drivers - some are up, some are down!

27 Aug 2020

After six races Codemasters has adjusted their scoring for drivers - some are up, some are down!

27 Aug 2020

F1 2020 Game: Update 1.08 - Patch Notes, Fixes, My Team, Career, & more

The latest update for the Formula 1 game is here, bringing improved quality to the game.

24 Aug 2020

The latest update for the Formula 1 game is here, bringing improved quality to the game.

24 Aug 2020

F1

F1 2020: Belgian Grand Prix Track Guide - My Team, Career Mode, Time Trial

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a fan-favourite and one of the most thrilling tracks in the world to race.

23 Aug 2020

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a fan-favourite and one of the most thrilling tracks in the world to race.

23 Aug 2020

F1

F1 2020: Hungarian Grand Prix Track Guide - My Team, Career Mode, Time Trial

Budapest's Hungaroring is one of the most challenging circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.

22 Aug 2020

Budapest's Hungaroring is one of the most challenging circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.

22 Aug 2020

F1

F1 2020: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Track Guide - My Team, Career Mode, Time Trial

The Baku Street Circuit is one of the tightest and most technical on the Formula 1 calendar.

16 Aug 2020

The Baku Street Circuit is one of the tightest and most technical on the Formula 1 calendar.

16 Aug 2020

