F1 2020 Game: Dry & Wet Setups, Driver Ratings, Deals,
Updates, Patch Notes, Wheels, Guides, F2 & more
Codemasters' latest Formula 1 is a hit - If you need tips, tricks, info, or a new rig we have you covered.
23 Sep 2020
Codemasters' latest Formula 1 is a hit - If you need tips, tricks, info, or a new rig we have you covered.
23 Sep 2020
*BREAKING* F1 2020 Game: Update 1.10.1 - Xbox patch drops!
Stability improvements & more
Codemasters has dropped a new update for the Formula 1 game. What does it contain?
F1 2020: Russian Grand Prix Setup Guide - Career, my team,
time trial
Sochi is a unique circuit which can be tough to drive. This setup makes it easier.
22 Sep 2020
F1 2020 Game: Update 1.11 Preview - Performance changes to
come in next patch?
Will Codemasters re-balance the grid now that we are halfway through the Formula 1 season?
21 Sep 2020
F1 2020 Game: Update 1.10 Patch Notes - Hotfix for
PC
Codemasters is bringing a small patch to PC players - will it finally address weird online issues?
17 Sep 2020
