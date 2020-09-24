Motorsport

V10 R-League is a new era for esports & sim racing

A new championship comes with the promise of elite racing action at every turn! 17 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

NBA 2K21 Demo: First Impressions - Review, Gameplay, Graphics & more

Our first chance to hop on the court in this year's NBA 2K is here, and it's more than worth downloading while you can. 05 Sep 2020

NHL

It's time for NHL 21 to expand Career Mode - Be A Pro, New Features, EA Roadmap & more

We're expecting a lot from NHL 21, and one place it could massively improve is its Career Mode. 01 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21: First impressions of the early release trial - Gameplay, Graphics, The Yard & more

New modes pop and gameplay is improved, but there are still a few wrinkles to iron out. 25 Aug 2020

Fortnite

Fortnite's Marvel Themed Season Has Already Created A Flurry Of Controversy

The recent news of the collaboration has already sparked an ample amount of discussion among fans 24 Aug 2020