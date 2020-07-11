PS4 Black Friday deals 2020 – Best deals, Latest Deals, News, PS4 Bundles, PS4 Pro, and more

Looking for the best deal on Sony’s console? Check out everything you need to know ahead of the sales!

The countdown to Black Friday 2020 has officially begun, and we’re here to give the latest deals and predictions for everything PS4.

Let’s dive straight in!

Latest PS4 Deals

As promised, here are the very latest deals on PS4 that are well worth taking a look at.

Right now, there are 6 deals on PS4 Pro bundles, which means you get the console and some games included.

The PS4 Pro differs from the standard PS4 as it can play games in up to 4K. This means the graphics will look fantastic on a 4K TV.

Every game included below has been very well received by fans and critics alike. God of War and The Last of Us 2, especially so!

“COME ALONG, BOY!” Take home a PS4 Pro at a massive discount, with 2018’s Game of the Year!

Latest News and Predictions

It’s time for the inside scoop on what to expect for PS4 Deals this Black Friday 2020.

Pre-Black Friday Deals

The lead up to Black Friday is actually full of deals. It’s a great chance to get something earlier, if you don’t fancy waiting till the day of.

Last year, we saw retailers like Currys hold flash sales on a ton of different tech, so it’s worth checking in earlier than you think.

Remember that PS4 deals usually come with games included. Pay special attention to which game you’re after, as it may well be in the flash sale!

It also goes without saying that if Black Friday is too far away, you could check out Amazon Prime Day deals too.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X vs. PS5 – Which one should you go for?

2019’s Best PS4 Black Friday Deal

The deal we imagine retailers will want to beat this year, will be one of Curry’s 2019 PS4 Black Friday deals.

You could get a 500GB PS4, with FIFA 20 for only £199! We expect even further reductions on PS4s this coming Black Friday, and it looks promising for the PS4 Pro considering the bundle deals at the moment!

CLASSIC: The PS4 set a new standard in entertainment

Retailers to watch

As usual there are a few standout retailers we suggest you keep in your sights.

GAME, Argos, Amazon, and Curry’s have had some great deals in the past, and we expect this pattern to continue for Black Friday 2020.

Here’s a look at some of the hot deals they have on right now!

Currys – Best Price on the market for Ghosts of Tsushima PS4

If you’re looking to pre-order Ghost of Tsushima for PS4, Currys PC World currently has the best price on the market.

The samurai epic set in Japan combines stealth, action, and a gripping adventure that has made it one of this years’ most highly anticipated games.

Don’t Miss Out: GET 10% OFF THIS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TITLE WITH CODE AT CURRYS PC WORLD