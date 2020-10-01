UPDATED* Madden 21: Best Playbooks (Offense & Defense) for Franchise Mode, Best Plays, MUT, Online, Alternate Playbooks & more

Madden

Madden 21: Pass Rush Moves - Controls, Timing, Meter, Latest News & more

Learn how to master the new gameplay elements around pass rush and sack the QB! 19 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21: Title Update #5 coming - Release date, fixes, Ultimate Team, MUT Squads, franchise mode & more

A new update is coming for EA's NFL game. What will be fixed? And when can you expect it to land? 18 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21 Franchise Mode: Ratings Adjustment, NEW Update Announced, roadmap, #FixMaddenFranchise, relocations, future, news, updates & more

EA has responded to the community with a promise of constant updates and tweaks this year. 18 Sep 2020

Madden

*BREAKING* Madden 21 Ratings Adjustments After Week 1 - Aaron Rodgers, Josh Jacobs, Russell Wilson & more

EA have made some ratings adjustments accounting for week 1. Who rose and who fell this week? 17 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21: Defensive basics that will shut down the opposition

Defense wins championships. These hints and tips will help you to lift the Lombardi Trophy or crush MUT. 17 Sep 2020