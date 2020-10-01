header decal
01 Oct 2020

Madden 21: Latest News, MUT TOTW 3, Series 2, Player Rating Adjustments, September Title Update, Kaepernick, Guides, Review, Franchise Mode, The Yard, Face of the Franchise, Next-Gen & more

The NFL king returns for another year - Can EA keep their momentum going onto next-gen?

*UPDATED* Madden 21: Sliders for Most Realistic Sim Experience

Some players want the game to be as close to the real thing as possible. The game has sliders you can tweak.

*UPDATED* Madden 21: Best Playbooks (Offense & Defense) for Franchise Mode, Best Plays, MUT, Online, Alternate Playbooks & more

Star players are great, but they need good plays. Get the best out of your team with these ones.

26 Sep 2020

Madden 21 Next-Gen Upgrade: Pre-Orders, PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S, Sony, Microsoft, Dual Entitlement & more

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are coming. What does this mean for EA's flagship NFL game?

23 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21 Xbox Series S: Pre-orders now LIVE, Price confirmed, specs, gameplay & more

Microsoft's latest announcement brings affordable next-gen play to EA's NFL game.

23 Sep 2020

Madden

*UPDATED* Madden 21 Xbox Series X: Pre-Orders LIVE, Price, Smart Delivery, Free Next-Gen Upgrade, Release Date, & more

Microsoft's next-gen console is set to be crucial to the continued success of EA's NFL franchise.

22 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21 Legends: New players added - Reggie Wayne, Lawrence Taylor & more

EA has brought back an amazing program to this year's game, which means it's time to grind!

22 Sep 2020

Madden 21: Pass Rush Moves - Controls, Timing, Meter, Latest News & more

Learn how to master the new gameplay elements around pass rush and sack the QB!

19 Sep 2020

Madden 21: Title Update #5 coming - Release date, fixes, Ultimate Team, MUT Squads, franchise mode & more

A new update is coming for EA's NFL game. What will be fixed? And when can you expect it to land?

18 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21 Franchise Mode: Ratings Adjustment, NEW Update Announced, roadmap, #FixMaddenFranchise, relocations, future, news, updates & more

EA has responded to the community with a promise of constant updates and tweaks this year.

18 Sep 2020

Madden

*BREAKING* Madden 21 Ratings Adjustments After Week 1 - Aaron Rodgers, Josh Jacobs, Russell Wilson & more

EA have made some ratings adjustments accounting for week 1. Who rose and who fell this week?

17 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21: Defensive basics that will shut down the opposition

Defense wins championships. These hints and tips will help you to lift the Lombardi Trophy or crush MUT.

17 Sep 2020

Madden 21 PS5: PS5 PRE-ORDERS LIVE - Dual Entitlement, Price, latest news & more

Sony's next-gen console will improve EA Sports' NFL sim with stunning graphics & gameplay.

17 Sep 2020

Madden 21: Title Update #4 is LIVE – Patch Notes, Gameplay, MUT Squads, Visual Changes & more

A new patch has arrived to EA's sports title less than a week after the last update! Find out more here.

16 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT TOTW 1 - Davante Adams, Bryant Young, Arian Foster & more

MUT TOTW 1 is here, and there are plenty of awesome week 1 performances to choose from.

15 Sep 2020

Madden

Madden 21: Passing Guide - 9 tips to be unstoppable through the air

Practice these things to have a dominant passing attack in franchise or MUT

15 Sep 2020

Madden

*BREAKING* Madden 21: New TOTW structure coming to MUT

MUT 21 brings some sweeping changes to the TOTW program. What's new, and who made the cut?

15 Sep 2020

