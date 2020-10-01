header decal
Feature

01 Oct 2020

NBA 2K21: Best Badges for Playmaking - Quick First Step, Dimer, Handles for Days & more

To put together a strong ball handler or passer in NBA 2K, you'll need to use the right badges.

Feature

01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* NBA 2K21: Update 1.03 Patch Notes, 2K Beats - The Search, Xbox Series X|S Pre-Orders, The Park, MyPLAYER Builds, Badges, MyCAREER, MyTEAM, Next-Gen, Latest News & more

2K is bringing the heat this year with new features, and we haven't even hit next-gen yet!

*UPDATED* NBA 2K21: All Current Locker Codes - LeBron or Butler, Playoff Underdogs, Flash 1, MyTEAM, How to Use, Active Codes, Expiry Dates & more

Freebies are always great, and in 2KSports basketball sim you're treated to plenty!

01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* NBA 2K21 Soundtrack: 2K Beats - The Search, Full Spotify Playlist & more

Here is the full playlist for this year's game, and a new event which will decide 20 new songs for next-gen!

01 Oct 2020

NBA 2K

NBA 2K21 PS5: Latest News, PS5 Pre-Orders, Next-Gen Features, Price, Specs & more

Sony’s exciting new console will improve gaming for everyone, including fans of the 2K sim.

01 Oct 2020

NBA 2K

The Best NBA 2K21 Badges: Update 1.03, MyPlayer Builds, Shooting Hotfix, Range Extender, Pogo Stick, Intimidator, Contact Finisher & more

Badges are the building blocks of NBA 2K. We go over which are must-haves for your MyPLAYER builds!

30 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Active Locker Codes, Beginner's Guide, New Sets, Domination, Limited, Unlimited, Latest News & more

We go over everything you need to know around one of the NBA 2K series' most popular game modes.

30 Sep 2020

NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Beginner's Guide - All Active Locker Codes, MT Points, Tokens, Game Modes, Unlimited, Limited Restrictions, Auction House, Packs, The Exchange & more

It's one of the hottest modes in the 2K franchise, but getting going can be tricky!

30 Sep 2020

NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Release Date: PS5 pre-orders, Xbox Series X|S pre-orders, Trailers, Gameplay & more

We now know when the next instalment from 2K is arriving, along with a brand new trailer.

30 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

NBA 2K21 REVIEW: New updates elevate series to next level

The newest NBA 2K entry has arrived! We go over the good and the bad of the game on current-gen.

30 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Dikembe Mutombo Diamond Available Now

The newest pack in MyTEAM offers one of the most dominant NBA center's of all time, Dikembe Mutombo.

29 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

*UPDATED* NBA 2K21 Xbox Series X: EA Play, Pre-orders, Release date, Price, Dual Access, Backwards Compatibility, Next-Gen Cover Athlete, Specs & more

Microsoft's ultra-powerful next-gen console is set to revolutionize basketball gaming for everyone.

29 Sep 2020

NBA 2K21: How to redeem Locker Codes - what are they, where to get them, free content, MyTEAM & more

These freebies can help build your MyTEAM, but how do you activate them within the game?

28 Sep 2020

NBA 2K21 Update 1.03 Finally Sizes Up Shot Meter, Improves Dribble Moves

The newest NBA 2K update brings overdue visual changes for shooting and reworks dribbling.

28 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

*UPDATED* NBA 2K21: Update 1.03 Patch Notes LIVE - Fixes, Park Handles, Gameplay Update, Fadeaways, Anklebreakers & more

The latest update is now out! Its an extensive fix that touches multiple areas of the game.

28 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

*BREAKING* NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Limited Week Four Stipulations Announced - Ratings, Requirements, Rewards & more

It's the fourth weekend of the new MyTEAM mode, but what restrictions have 2K set?

25 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

NBA 2K21: Should Park Moves Be Removed? - Park Handles, Dribble Moves, Taunts, Controls & more

If you've hit The Park in The Neighborhood this year, you've likely seen a fair share of Park moves.

24 Sep 2020

