01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* NHL 21: Be A Pro Features, Ratings Reveals, HUT RUSH, Gameplay, Franchise Mode, Xbox Series X, Rewards, Feature Roadmap, Release Date, Beta, Cover Star, Price, Editions, Pre-Order, Early Access & more

EA dominate the ice, but will their next title improve on last year's offering and raise the bar?

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Be A Pro Trailer Reveals New Features

You can live the journey of becoming an NHL player like never before in the newly upgraded career mode.

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Ratings: Fastest skaters revealed! Release date, pre-order & more

Want to fly around the ice in EA's next hockey game? These are the players you need!

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Be A Pro Trailer Release Date Revealed

Are you ready to hit the ice with the best of the NHL? Be A Pro mode is where you want to be this year.

NHL

NHL 21 Ultimate Team: HUT RUSH reveal, features, pre-order rewards & more

EA is coming with an all new approach to Ultimate Team gameplay in the newest NHL game.

NHL

NHL 21 Gameplay: Superstar Moves, Superstar Movement, Goalie Improvements & more

EA's upcoming hockey title will bring a whole new gameplay experience to the ice! Here's how.

NHL

NHL 21 Trailer: Gameplay Trailer LIVE - new skills, movement, fluid transitions & more

EA have revealed our first look at this year's NHL game, and we can't wait to hit the ice and score some goals.

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer Reveal Date Announced

EA's next big hockey game will soon reach the ice, but first, we'll get a trailer on its gameplay!

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Cover Star Alexander Ovechkin Rating Revealed

Ovechkin will be a huge threat on the ice this year, and we now know how scary his rating will be.

NHL

NHL 21 Release Date: Xbox Series X Release Date, Early access, EA Play, news, updates & more

Does the tentative start date for next season give us a clue for the release of the next hockey game?

NHL

*BREAKING* Earn NHL 21 Rewards by Playing NHL 20

EA have announced you can get ahead of the competition by getting on the ice in this year's game.

NHL

It's time for NHL 21 to expand Career Mode - Be A Pro, New Features, EA Roadmap & more

We're expecting a lot from NHL 21, and one place it could massively improve is its Career Mode.

NHL 21 Beta: Closed Technical Test LIVE, Release Date, Codes, Download, Teams, Game Modes, and more

When will we get a taste of NHL 21? Will EA give us a full demo, or just another beta?

NHL 21 Closed Technical Test: Beta, Details, and more

The testing phase is going ahead, giving players a chance to shape the future of this anticipated title!

NHL

NHL 21 Pre-Order NOW: Bonus Content, Early Access, Deluxe, Great Eight, Editions, Price, PS4, Xbox One, Packs & more

Make sure you get your copy on release day by ordering now - but which edition should you get?

NHL

NHL 21 Editions: Great Eight, Standard, Deluxe, pre-order, bonus content, price, early access & more

Which version of EA's next hockey game should you buy? Check out the prices and extras here!

NHL

NHL 21 Cover Star REVEALED: Artwork, release date, trailer, news & more

Will this finally be the year that Sid The Kid gets the cover? Or will it go to someone else?

