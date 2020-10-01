NHL

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Ratings: Fastest skaters revealed! Release date, pre-order & more

Want to fly around the ice in EA's next hockey game? These are the players you need! 01 Oct 2020

Want to fly around the ice in EA's next hockey game? These are the players you need! 01 Oct 2020

NHL

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Be A Pro Trailer Release Date Revealed

Are you ready to hit the ice with the best of the NHL? Be A Pro mode is where you want to be this year. 30 Sep 2020

Are you ready to hit the ice with the best of the NHL? Be A Pro mode is where you want to be this year. 30 Sep 2020

NHL

NHL 21 Ultimate Team: HUT RUSH reveal, features, pre-order rewards & more

EA is coming with an all new approach to Ultimate Team gameplay in the newest NHL game. 22 Sep 2020

EA is coming with an all new approach to Ultimate Team gameplay in the newest NHL game. 22 Sep 2020

NHL

NHL 21 Gameplay: Superstar Moves, Superstar Movement, Goalie Improvements & more

EA's upcoming hockey title will bring a whole new gameplay experience to the ice! Here's how. 17 Sep 2020

EA's upcoming hockey title will bring a whole new gameplay experience to the ice! Here's how. 17 Sep 2020

NHL

NHL 21 Trailer: Gameplay Trailer LIVE - new skills, movement, fluid transitions & more

EA have revealed our first look at this year's NHL game, and we can't wait to hit the ice and score some goals. 17 Sep 2020