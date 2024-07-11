FC 25 Cover Star Leaked as EA Replace Erling Haaland

FC 25 is closing in with FC 24 players slowly turning their heads towards the next edition of EA Sports FC, and leaks have dropped suggesting that there will be a new Cover Star for the new game!

England and Real Madrid wonderkid Jude Bellingham is set to replace Manchester City's Erling Haaland as the Cover Star for FC 25, and with all the new features, game modes, and wonderkids in the latest game, these leaks add to the excitement.

FC 25 Cover Star Leaked

There is set to be a new Cover Star coming to FC 25, according to leaks from @FutSheriff and @LeanDesign_, with Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham next in line to take the Cover Star crown!

Credit: @theMadridZone & @WGXgraphics FC 25 Jude Bellingham FC 25 Concept

The Englishman is set to replace Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as the Cover Star for the new game, and with a La Liga and Champions League under his belt this season, the EURO 2024 trophy could be coming home too.

Jude Bellingham will be the first English player to appear on the cover of FC 25, or FIFA, since FIFA 12, when both Wayne Rooney and Jack Wilshere were featured on the poster.

FC 25 Ultimate Edition Cover Stars Leaked

The players set to feature on the FC 25 Ultimate Edition cover have also been leaked, and Jude Bellingham will be joined by four more players, past and present, as a new Icon is set to be unveiled.

Bellingham is rumored to be joined by Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Aitana Bonmati, and Gianluigi Buffon, who is set to be added as a new Icon player in FC 25, just one year after retiring from football.

FC 25 Buffon Concept

Purchasing the Ultimate Edition will come with its in-game perks, usually surrounding Ultimate Team. However, there will also be an incredible front cover that could be considered to be the greatest of all time!

EA has yet to confirm whether any of this news is true. However, we are anticipating an FC 25 reveal in the coming weeks, and we cannot wait to see what's coming soon to our consoles!

Do you think Bellingham deserves to be the FC 25 Cover Star? Let us know in the comments below.

FC 25: Everything you need to know | FC 25 Ratings Predicted | FC 25 Ultimate Team | 5 Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | FC 25 May Include NEW Premier League Feature | FC 25 Penta Game Mode Leaked | FC 25 Release Date and Price Leaked