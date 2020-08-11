Christmas Gift Ideas 2020 Xbox Series X: Gaming Headsets, Controllers, TVs, and more

It may be a while away, but there’s no stopping you getting next-gen ready now, for this Holiday 2020!

It may be early, but since Xbox Series X may likely arrive in time for Christmas 2020, it’s a good idea to start thinking about gift ideas to compliment this next-gen powerhouse!

There are a number of items which will not only work well with Xbox Series X, but actually enhance the experience further.

Keep reading for our guide to getting the most out of Xbox Series X this Christmas.

Will Xbox Series X release in time for Christmas?

The Xbox Series X is set for release for Holiday 2020, however an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

WHEN WILL IT ARRIVE? Without a set date, we’re still left wondering

‘Holiday’ would usually imply around November time, which seems like a likely candidate for the release date – however, we can only speculate at this point.

All about the set-up

Getting the perfect gaming set-up goes so much further than the console itself. However, getting all the components right is certainly a tricky one…and can be expensive too.

Luckily, both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are becoming go-to’s for people looking to save, with Black Friday (27 November) especially so, for early Christmas shopping.

Check out our main Xbox Series X guides below!

Gaming Headsets

Gaming headsets are a must-have for any set-up, and luckily most will be compatible with Xbox Series X too, making them one of the perfect gift ideas for this Christmas 2020.

They can enhance in-game immersion for titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, or even get the competitive edge in Warzone or Fortnite.

ENHANCE THE DRAMA: Hear every moment and immerse yourself in new, and exciting worlds

You have essentially 4 categories: Budget, Premium, Wired and Wireless.

Typically speaking, wireless tend to be more expensive at an entry point. On the other hand, while wired headsets are usually cheaper at this level, they can still deliver on quality audio.

Factoring in comfort, battery-life, design are all important when picking the right headset.

AMAZING ALL-ROUNDER: Comfortable, sleek design, with great audio and mic quality

SteelSeries headsets are a good all-rounder, and usually feature in both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday sales.

Check out our Xbox Headset Guides below:

Controllers

When looking for a controller, you can either go for a purely aesthetic upgrade, or something that has increased functionality.

With loads of gamers looking to express their own style across their hardware, there’s a ton of options when it comes to colour choices for even the classic Xbox Once controller (which will work with Xbox Series X).

TIMELESS: The Elite Controller will work very well indeed on Xbox Series X

However, if you really want to push the boat out, and you’re buying for an experienced gamer, we’d recommend going for something which allows more customisation.

Elite Series controllers, and other brands are perfect as buttons, triggers, and more can be adjusted to suit the user’s play style.

Extra paddles, non-slip finishing and some very stylish looking designs – controllers are definitely a great gift for Christmas 2020.

For even more Xbox Accessories head over here!

TVs

Xbox Series X can support up to 8K gaming, which means that the picture quality and definition will be up there with the best of them.

A TV is more of an investment, but at Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, it’s possible to save a ton of cash, especially on larger TVs.

INFINITELY BETTER LOOKING IN 8K: Expect to be wowed by some upcoming Xbox Series X titles

Do you need an 8K TV though? Well, yes and no. While 8K will guarantee you can get the very best out of Xbox Series X, having at least a 4K TV will be more than enough to enjoy the experience!

You can find some top picks for Gaming TVs right here!

Looking for something else?

We’re always updating our articles with new guides, new deals, and new ways to get the most out of the year’s sales. Explore some of our guides below to find out more!

Christmas 2020

Black Friday 2020