Xbox One Gaming Headset Black Friday 2020 UK: Guide, Retailers to watch, Predictions, and Latest Deals

Black Friday 2020 is coming later in the year in the UK, and it’s a great time to get yourself an Xbox One gaming headset.

Second only to Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday will be taking place on 27 November this year, and it’s a great chance to grab an awesome deal on headsets.

Of course, we’ll be updating this page with all the best Black Friday headset deals, but in the meantime, let’s take a look at what you can look forward to this year.

Black Friday 2020 UK Xbox Gaming Headset Guide

Whether you’re looking for the competitive edge in Warzone, want to immerse yourself in the Viking world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, or feel the crowd in FIFA 21 – Black Friday will likely have the headset for you.

When it comes to what you could expect, it’s always a good idea to take a look at the past, so here are some great deals which we’re hoping will be trumped this year!

Wireless Gaming Headsets

If you want to be able to move around freely, or celebrate those all important wins without being tethered to your controller, wireless is the way forward.

Of course, you’ll want one with good connectivity, and a decent battery life if you’re planning on taking these on the go.

AMAZING QUALITY: SteelSeries have thousands of positive reviews and deserve everyone of them!

Last year we saw the Steelseries Arctis 7 for under £100 on Amazon, which is an absolute ‘steel’ for the quality of the headset you’re getting.

Check out some other top wireless headset picks right here.

Wired Gaming Headsets

There are so many great wired headsets to choose from, from entry-level all the way to the upper echelons used by professional gamers around the world.

Luckily, Xbox Series X controllers appear to be compatible with any 3.5mm jack, meaning you can purchase your gaming headset for Xbox One and use it straight away if you upgrade to next-gen.

RELEASE THE KRAKEN! Experience epic audio with this high quality headset

Last year we saw a Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset get a huge discount at GAME.

Head over here for more wired gaming headset picks.

Retailers to watch

Every year there are some standout retailers that are well worth keeping an eye on.

Currys usually hold some flash sales ahead of Black Friday itself, in early November. We don’t know if they will this year, but if you don’t fancy the crowds, you could get a great deal early.

Amazon, along with Prime Day, actually hold Black Friday sales too, which will be well worth your time.

GAME is another great retailer for all things gaming! Their Black Friday deals are up there with the best.

The key to sales is getting ahead of the game, so make sure to check out back in for all the latest on Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and even Christmas right here.