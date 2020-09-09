Gaming Monitors Amazon Prime Day 2020: Buying Guide, Best Deals Right Now, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is coming up fast, and it's a great chance to get an amazing deal on gaming monitors.

If you're wondering where to start, what to look for, and what to expect - we've got you covered right here.

Make sure to bookmark this page, as we update it regularly with new deals! And if Amazon Prime Day is too far away, we've got a great offer you can get your hands on right now too.

Best Deal Right Now

As promised, take a look below for our latest stand-out deal on gaming monitors ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24 Inch 144 Hz e-Sports Gaming Monitor

If you're looking to save some cash, but don't want to miss out on high refresh rates, this is the monitor for you.

Ultra smooth gameplay and affordable!

Currently, at only $199.00 / £188.99 on Amazon (down from $289.00!), this gaming monitor is full HD, has a variety of input connectors, and has a low 1ms Response Time (GTG) too!



Gaming Monitors Amazon Prime Day 2020 Quick Guide

Gaming monitors can be super complicated, so we've condensed down some of the important points you'll want to keep in mind when navigating the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Refresh Rate & Response Time

For gaming, go for a higher refresh rate and lower response times to ensure smooth gameplay.

Refresh rate is measured in Hz - keep an eye out for 144 Hz for gaming.

Pixel Density

Higher pixel density is generally better, but make sure your graphics card is up to the task!

Full HD, 4K, even 5K are available.

Contrast

Generally speaking, the higher the contrast, the better the image.

TN, IPS or VA

These are the types of technology in the monitor.

Typically, TN monitors are cheaper than IPS and VA. VA is known for having impressive contrast.

What gaming monitors to look for at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Gaming monitors can be broken down into loads of different categories, however, we've picked our top three to help you narrow down your search.

Budget

You can get a great gaming monitor for around the $250 / £200 mark, which will be amazing for gaming, and leave you some extra money for other PC accessories too!

Acer Nitro 23.8 inch FHD

This awesome monitor comes in at only £179.99 and has a super high refresh rate too.





Mid Range

If you want to get a great gaming monitor that ticks all the right boxes, spending between £200 / $300 - £500 / $600 is a good range to hit. At this level, you'll generally start seeing better pixel density, and larger sizes too.

ASUS 27 Inch FHD Esports Gaming Monitor

165 Hz, 0.5 ms response times, and even flicker-free for the longer hauls!

Under £280.00 / $260.00 on Amazon.





Premium

If you want to go all-in, you can get some truly breath-taking curved or flat-screen monitors which are best paired with equally impressive PCs.

Alienware 34.1 inch Curved Gaming Monitor

This curved monitor comes is 1440p QHD, has a high refresh rate, and only a 2 ms response time.



It comes in at £1,099.99 / $1,029.99 (down from $1,199.99) on Amazon.



