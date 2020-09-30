header decal
30 Sep 2020

PES 2021: OUT NOW, Latest News, Matchday Live, Game Review, Season Update, Next Gen Pre-Order, Option File, Price & more

2020 moved the dial for Konami, but is the "Season Update" wortha move for first-time players?

Feature

23 Sep 2020

PES 2021 Controls: How to perform the best skill moves for PS4 and Xbox One

PES 2021 Option File: How to access all of the Official Club Kits, Names, Stadiums, Badges, Licensed Leagues & Broadcast Packages on PS4, PC & Next-Gen

The lack of licenses can be a bit off putting. Here's how you can counter that in the Konami title.

22 Sep 2020

PES 2021 Data Pack 2.0 - Release Date, Player Faces, Teams, Legends, Licenses & more

The latest update from Konami should be announced soon. Here is what we can expect.

21 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 Master League: Seven Best Centre Backs (CB) – van Dijk, Ramos, Varane & more

A solid defence is the key to any great team, but who are the best defenders available this year?

21 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021: Best Attackers (RWF, LWF, CF, SS) - Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar & more

It's a key area of the pitch and it features some of the very best players on the new game!

20 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 Ratings: Best Goalkeepers - Oblak, Alisson, Neuer & more

Without a good keeper you're not going to win many games. Here are the best between the sticks.

19 Sep 2020

PES 2021 Master League: Seven Best Wonderkids to Sign – Hudson-Odoi, David, Camavinga & more

Whether you are looking for a quick profit or bargain buy, then look no further than our list of future stars.

18 Sep 2020

PES 2021 Ratings: Seven Best Central Midfielders (DMF, CMF, AMF) – De Bruyne, Casemiro, Kroos & more

Dominating the ball is vital on the new game, but who are your best options in the middle of the park?

17 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 Controls: Complete Guide (Goalkeeper, Defence & Attack) on PS4 and Xbox One

Whether you are a rookie or a seasoned pro, make sure you know all the ins and outs of the game.

17 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 PS5: Release date & price announced, Graphics, Gameplay & more

With Next Gen consoles arriving, what does Konami have up its sleeve with Pro Evo this year?

16 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 COUNTDOWN - Released, Latest News, Day One Patch Details, Ratings, Licences, New Features & more

With just a week away from release, make sure you know all the details ahead Konami’s new game.

15 Sep 2020

PES 2021 Master League: All the managers who can lead your team - Lampard, Guardiola, Giggs & more

With some new faces to choose from, who will you select as your avatar to guide your team to glory?

15 Sep 2020

PES 2021 Review: Award-winning gameplay at a great price makes Season Update a must-buy

Konami allowed us early access to their new game, but is it any good? Find out what we think here.

14 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021: Four reasons to buy the Season Update

With the first football game of the year set to be released, why should you side with Konami this season?

14 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 Day One Patch EXPLAINED - Download, Leagues, Teams, Players & more

Konami's announced patch on day of release has raised a few eyebrows, so what does the update include?

13 Sep 2020

PES

PES 2021 INTERVIEW - Brand Manager discusses Season Update and plans for PES 2022

With Konami going for a different strategy this year, we speak to the team on why they made the move.

12 Sep 2020

