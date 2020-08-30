Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Release Date, Battle Pass, Skins, Trailer, Weapons, Theme, Map Changes, World Cup, FNCS, Leaks, Rumors, and More News About Season 15

Will the Marvel characters win the Nexus war in Season 4? Or will the new season be drastically different?

Chapter 2 Season 4 has just released for players all over the world.

Who would have thought when Fortnite released that we would be able to play as V and Wolverine!

Now, we are looking ahead to the next Fortnite season; which could be vastly different in every way.

Here we go!

Barring no delays; Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is slated to end on November 30th, 2020.

This means Chapter 2 Season 5 should begin then as well!

Battle Pass

Much like any Fortnite season, we have another Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 5.

Inside the battle pass, we’ll have a wide array of skins, emotes, pickaxes, gliders, and (of course) V-bucks!

So, for Fortnite Season 5 expect the same price of 950 V-bucks for the battle pass. Which equals out to around $10 USD, and players will more than likely be able to opt into the Battle Pass Bundle.

The latter will cost 2800 V-bucks and will reward you with 25 tiers of the Battle Pass to start!

Map Changes

Every new Fortnite season implements some sort of map changes; although this past season had minor ones.

We will have to see what Epic has in store, perhaps a return to the old map finally?

Theme

Although it is hard to speculate the future theme for Fortnite’s next season, let’s take a look at all past season’s themes.

Season 1 – Theme = NONE

Season 2 – Theme = Medieval

Season 3 -Theme = Space

Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes

Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide

Season 6 – Theme = Halloween

Season 7 – Theme = Winter

Season 8 – Theme = Pirates

Season 9 – Theme = Future

Season X – Theme = Time

CH2S1 – Theme = Doppelgangers

CH2S2 – Theme = The Agency

CH2S3 – Theme = Aquatic

CH2S4 – Theme = Marvel

CLAWS – Who doesn’t love Peely

Trailer

The trailer for this past season was underwhelming to say the least.

Expect the new one for Season 5 to get leaked in the days leading up to the new season.

Skins

Any new season implements an ample amount of new skins into the Fortnite locker.

Expect the same next season; with more news in the coming weeks.

Mythic Weapons

Everyone’s ‘favorite’ weapons have become a staple of every new Fortnite season.

We got a wide array of new ones this season; including Dr. Doom’s and Groots.

GROOT – Roll out

The theme of the new season will dictate what Mythic Weapons we get!

Weapons

Likewise, this past season was one of the most drastic loot pool changes we have seen in quite some time

We can expect more vaulting/unvaulting and the addition of new weapons in the future.

Competitive, FNCS & World Cup

Since the cancellation of the 2020 Fortnite World Cup, we know the entire competitive road map for the rest of the year.

Epic Games has outlined the future of competitive events for the next couple of seasons, but we do not know what Season 5 will be.

One can assume Squads will be the game mode for next seasons FNCS!

Leaks and Rumors

As the season draws closer to releasing we are sure to get more news from Fortnite data miners in the coming week.

