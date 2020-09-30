header decal
30 Sep 2020

Best Controllers for Star Wars: Squadrons - Flightsticks, Joysticks, VR, and more!

Hello there! Check out these amazing pieces of kit so you can feel the full power of the force!

29 Sep 2020

Fantasy Premier League Differentials: Semedo, Hudson-Odoi, Townsend, Maupay & more

Here's a list of the best players to bring into your FPL team, which will help you move up your mini-leagues.

Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 4: Bargains, Forwards, Midfielders & more

As form starts to build, these are the stars you need to bring into your squad whatever the budget.

29 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* Fantasy Premier League Price Changes: Rodriguez, Greenwood & more

After another eventful weekend, more price changes are here and it's all about the midfielders!

29 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* Fall Guys Season 2: GRIS Costume, First Look, Patch 1.07, Big Yeetus, Release Date, News, Skins, Cosmetics, Episodes, Consoles, Mobile & more

It's taking over the world, but could we see the game show inspired title appear on more devices?

27 Sep 2020

*BREAKING* Xbox Game Pass: Doom Eternal coming soon!

Bethesda's stunning FPS game is coming to the subscription service, and this could just be the start.

24 Sep 2020

Fantasy Premier League Price Reveals: Bale, Semedo, Reguilon, Traore & more

With new players arriving in the Premier League daily, which ones are worth transferring in to your team?

24 Sep 2020

Breath of the Wild 2 Wii U: Breath of Evil, Nintendo Direct, Consoles, Release Date, Development Update & More

The original game was planned for release in 2015 as a Wii U exclusive, but was delayed twice.

23 Sep 2020

Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 3: Bargains, Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, Forwards & more

With two game weeks in the bag, things are clearer. Here are some tips to tweak the squad in time for GW3.

23 Sep 2020

Among Us PS4 & Xbox One: Will the smash-hit game come to console?

The party game is taking Twitch by storm, but could console gamers get in on the fun soon?

22 Sep 2020

Hogwarts Legacy REVEALED! Harry Potter RPG, Release Date, Details, and more

The new game from the wizardly world could be hitting shelves next year - here's what we know so far!

17 Sep 2020

*BREAKING* God of War SEQUEL coming 2021 for PS5! Ragnorok, Release Date, Teaser, and more!

Kratos is set for his next chapter in the epic series, but what exactly is he up against this time around?

16 Sep 2020

Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 2: Bargains, Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, Forwards & more

Wait - Don't play that wildcard just yet! Here's some quick tips to tweak the squad in time for GW2.

16 Sep 2020

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 1: Top Performers - Salah, Gabriel, Vardy & more

The first week of the Fantasy Premier League season has concluded. Here are the top performers.

15 Sep 2020

Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 1: Bargains, Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, Forwards & more

It's crucial to get off to a fast start in the FPL season. Picking these players could help you do exactly that!

09 Sep 2020

Fall Guys: 7 tips & tricks to qualify - Hex-A-Gone, Fall Mountain, Tip-Toe, Egg Scramble & more

Don't follow the crowd to failure, follow these helpful hints and make sure you get through each level!

08 Sep 2020

Fall Guys How to Push: Guide, PC, PS4, Controllers, and more!

Struggling to seize victory amidst the chaos? Use this technique to your advantage!

06 Sep 2020

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Get £15 BACK when you buy any PS5 or Xbox Series X controller, accessory or game with this epic deal!

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

