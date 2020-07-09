Xbox One Christmas Gift Ideas 2020: Best Deals, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Bundles, Latest News, Predictions, and more

Be prepared! There are a ton of chances to get your festive gifts early, and at a good price also…

It may seem a little early to start thinking about Christmas Gift Ideas for 2020, but if you’re set on an Xbox One this year, there are some great chances to get amazing deals before the rush!

Keep reading for the latest deals, and which sales to look out for in the run-up to the festive season!

Latest Xbox One Deals

Before we explore some of our Xbox One gift ideas for Christmas 2020, let’s kick things off with some deals you can enjoy right now!

These three bundle deals include some amazing games, and a subscription to NOW TV.

Titanfall 2 is hailed as a hidden gem amongst First-person shooter fans, combining intense action and a surprisingly impactful story!

Forza Horizon 4 is the ultimate for any petrol head, and puts you in the driver’s seat of some of the best cars in the world. It looks amazing in 4K too.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received amazing reviews for its challenging action, incredibly rendered worlds, and unique Star Wars tale. Perfect for fans of the franchise and those looking to discover it!

THE OPEN ROAD: Forza Horizon 4 has breathtaking graphics on Xbox One

What deals to expect this Christmas

With Next-Gen on the way for Holiday 2020, we’re going to finally see the Xbox Series X hit the shelves.

The good news is that this will likely reduce the price of the Xbox One further. You may be asking, ‘why not just go for an Xbox Series X?’

Well, even though the price is yet to be confirmed, it may well have quite a heavy price tag. Sure, the console will be more powerful, but Xbox One owners will by no means miss out on the fun.

X-PECT THE BEST! The Xbox One X is likely to get some great discounts in the run up to Christmas

Many of the titles coming to Xbox Series X appear to be available on Xbox One too. That includes huge upcoming games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, and more.

What sales to keep an eye on

There are two main sales you’ll want to keep an eye on if you’re looking for an Xbox One for Christmas. Many shoppers are heading to these nowadays to get their gifts early, and at a good price.

Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day has been delayed this year, but is reportedly scheduled for around October time. Usually, the date will be announced a couple of weeks before.

It is a multi-day event, exclusive to Prime Members, but if you get a free trial – you’ll have access to the sales!

One of last year’s best deals on Xbox One included a 1TB Xbox One S bundle for just £199.99. The bundle included The Division 2, Mortal Kombat 11 and an amazing headset.

Black Friday 2020

Black Friday 2020 is a huge event on the sales calendar, and a great place to pick up some savings on Xbox One bundles.

Last year we saw an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for only £129, which came with Minecraft, Seas of Thieves, and Fortnite V-Bucks and skins.

We could see a similar deal this year, hopefully with games like Call of Duty and FIFA!

XBOX FOR ALL: The Xbox One S All Digital Edition is a great option if you want to save some money this year

Retailers to watch

As always, there are some standout retailers that you should be keeping your eye on in the lead up to Christmas.

GAME, Amazon, Currys and Argos have had some amazing deals in the past, and we expect them to continue the trend!

To go with your Xbox One: Amazon – SteelSeries Headset

If you’re looking for quality gaming headsets, but without the enormous price tag, Amazon has the deal for you.

Xbox One titles come alive when playing with headphones!

Whether you’re looking for that all-important immersion into the drama, or want to get the competitive advantage in a battle royale – a quality headset makes all the difference!

IMMERSIVE SOUND: Bring your gaming experience to life with these fantastic headsets

We’ll be updating this page regularly with the latest Xbox One Christmas gift ideas, so make sure to check back in with us!