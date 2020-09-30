header decal
30 Sep 2020

Football Manager 2021 System Requirements: Windows, Mac iOS, & more

Can your computer handle FM21? The details are finally out and you might need to upgrade!

Football Manager 2021 Wonderkids: FIFA 21 ratings give hint at must-buy teenagers for FM21

EA's ratings are out, and could reveal some talented youngsters in SI's next managerial game.

Football Manager 2021: Wishlist, features, match engine, wonderkids, staff, training & more

FM20 is a quality game, but there are more than a few tweaks and changes the community wants.

*UPDATED* Football Manager 2021: Release Date Confirmed, Xbox Return, Beta, New Features, Licences, PC, Consoles, News & more

What can armchair managers expect to find in Sports Interactive's next instalment of the manager sim?

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 New Features: What will Sports Interactive add to FM21?

SI's new managerial sim promises to bring fresh challenges to players. What additions will they make?

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 PS4/PS5: Will managerial sim come to PlayStation?

With FM21 coming to console, what can Sony gamers expect from Sports Interactive's next release?

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 Release Date CONFIRMED: Launch date, beta, news, rumours, & more

Fans are still in love with FM20, but when will Sports Interactive's next game hit the shelves?

Football Manager 2021 Beta: Early Access confirmed, release date & more

Pre-purchase on Steam or Epic Games Store and get access earlier than anyone else!

*BREAKING* Football Manager 2021 coming to Xbox! Console release date, Series X, Series S, features, news, & more

The Sports Interactive managerial sim makes its triumphant return to console, but not to PlayStation!

Football Manager

*BREAKING* Football Manager 2021 release date confirmed! Beta date, platforms, & more

The sensational managerial sim returns! Early access will be available, as will an additional platform!

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 Wonderkids: Predictions - Bellingham, Greenwood, Gravenberch & more

Picking out the diamonds from the rough can be tough, who's going to be worth securing in FM21?

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021: Best players predictions - Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar & more

Can anyone knock the big two off the top of the rankings this year? It's closer than you might think.

Football Manager 2020: FREE on Epic Games Store NOW!

Sports Interactive's managerial game makes its debut on the store, but is only free for a limited time!

Football Manager 2021: Become a NewGen Player in FM!

Your dream of signing yourself on Football Manager just became a reality, but it's going to cost you!

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 Tactics: What changes could SI bring to FM21?

Every manager needs a tactical identity. Will you have to change yours when the new game arrives?

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 Licences: Official Team Editions, Exclusives, Leagues & more

Sports Interactive's next title is just around the corner, but who can we expect to see in the game?

Football Manager

*BREAKING* Football Manager 2021 CONFIRMED - Later release date, new features & more consoles

The countdown to the next SI instalment is on following an official statement from the Studio Director.

