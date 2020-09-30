Football Manager 2021: Wishlist, features, match engine, wonderkids, staff, training & more

Football Manager

Football Manager 2020: FREE on Epic Games Store NOW!

Sports Interactive's managerial game makes its debut on the store, but is only free for a limited time! 17 Sep 2020

Sports Interactive's managerial game makes its debut on the store, but is only free for a limited time! 17 Sep 2020

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021: Become a NewGen Player in FM!

Your dream of signing yourself on Football Manager just became a reality, but it's going to cost you! 16 Sep 2020

Your dream of signing yourself on Football Manager just became a reality, but it's going to cost you! 16 Sep 2020

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 Tactics: What changes could SI bring to FM21?

Every manager needs a tactical identity. Will you have to change yours when the new game arrives? 05 Aug 2020

Every manager needs a tactical identity. Will you have to change yours when the new game arrives? 05 Aug 2020

Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 Licences: Official Team Editions, Exclusives, Leagues & more

Sports Interactive's next title is just around the corner, but who can we expect to see in the game? 03 Aug 2020

Sports Interactive's next title is just around the corner, but who can we expect to see in the game? 03 Aug 2020

Football Manager

*BREAKING* Football Manager 2021 CONFIRMED - Later release date, new features & more consoles

The countdown to the next SI instalment is on following an official statement from the Studio Director. 30 Jul 2020