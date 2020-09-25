Madden 21 Xbox Series S: Pre-orders now LIVE, Price confirmed, specs, gameplay & more

News

PS5 Showcase LIVE: Price & Release Date REVEALED!

If you're looking for everything you need to know about Sony's event, you've come to the right place! 16 Sep 2020

NBA 2K

NBA 2K21 Buying Guide: Review, Editions, Features, Release Date, Latest News & more

NBA 2K21 presents several choices for fans awaiting current and next-gen release - which should you pick? 14 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release on the same day as Xbox Series X!

After Microsoft revealed the release date of their next-gen consoles, Ubisoft has made a few changes! 09 Sep 2020

Next-Gen

Xbox Series X Release date & price confirmed - Microsoft reveal next-gen console

Microsoft's next-gen machine has finally got a launch date. When can you get your hands on it? 09 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox Series S: Price, Specs, Release Date, Series X Comparison & more

Set to be the cheapest Next Gen console, what differences will there be for Eivor later this year? 08 Sep 2020