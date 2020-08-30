Hard Drives Black Friday 2020: HDD, SSD, Best Deals Right Now, PS4, Xbox, PC, Next-Gen, Predictions, and more

Haven’t got enough space for some of the latest releases? This year’s mega sales could have the answer!

If you're looking for hard drives for consoles, PCs, and more, then Black Friday 2020 is a great place to get an amazing deal.

Game sizes are seemingly on the rise, with some titles tipping the scales at 200 GB. Nowadays, hard drives are becoming an easy way of freeing up space, without the need of deleting your games.

Best Deal Right Now

As promised, we've got the latest deal on hard drives for you right here ahead of the Black Friday 2020 sales.

WD 2TB HDD Drive

If you’re looking for something that’s been purpose-built for gaming, and high quality, the WD 2TB HDD Drive is the one for you.

BUILT TO LAST: A durable design keeps your files safe and sound

This HDD is only £74.40, down from £89.99 on Amazon.

Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and more via USB 3.0, this hard drive has a solid 2TB of space to use.

That’s more than enough for a huge amount of open-world games, and even a few Warzones!

Hard Drives and Next-Gen Explained!

While purchasing an external hard-drive for current-gen consoles is relatively easy to understand, Next-gen has few different ‘rules’ around what devices you can and can’t use.

Before we get into that, it’s important to understand some key difference between HDDs and SSDs first!

HDDs are essentially ‘older’ hard drive tech, and SSDs are like the latest and greatest.

SMALL BUT MIGHTY: Custom SSDs play a big role in realising next-gen potential

HDDs store data ‘mechanically’, SSDs store data digitally.

What that means is that SSDs are more efficient, much faster, and needed for basically all the features you’d expect from next-gen, such as fast loading speeds and so on.

PS5

Both SSDs and HDDs are usable, but only for PS4 games.

SOLID: The SSD in a PS5 is custom built for super-fast performance

PS5 has its own custom, super-fast SSD which has been designed specifically for playing PS5 games.

Xbox Series X

There will be an official ‘storage expansion card’ SSD for the console, which will greatly increase its storage.

You should be able to store Xbox Series X games on this, as the card provides the same performance as the built-in SSD.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX! Xbox Series X also has custom SSD capable of providing incredibly fast loading speeds and more!

HDDs also work, but can only store Xbox 360 / Xbox One games, and backups of Xbox Series X titles.

Xbox Series X titles will need to be transferred to the SSD to be played.

Hard Drive options at Amazon Prime Day 2020

For hard drives, there are a few options you could go for at Amazon Prime Day 2020, depending on budget, storage size, and type.

Budget

Going for an HDD is typically a cheaper way to go, and you can get a good 2 TB of storage for a reasonable price.

More Storage

On the more expensive side of the HDDs, you may find better quality materials, for increased protection if taken on the move, and generally up to 5 TB of storage!

Top of the line

Then you enter the world of the SSDs, which are more expensive, and can be used to enhance the speed and storage of your current-gen consoles.

