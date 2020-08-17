Christmas Gift Ideas 2020 PS5: Accessories, Headsets, TVs, Guide, and more

It’s never to early to get some great ideas for the Holiday season, especially with Next-Gen on the way!

We know Christmas 2020 is quite a long way off, however it’s never too early to get some great gift ideas for the Holiday season, especially when the PS5 will be released around that time!

With the arrival of Next-Gen, this Christmas is sure to be a hectic one, as will be the earlier Amazon Prime Day, and Black Friday sales – where a number of savvy shoppers are heading to beat the crowds and save in the process!

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with all the latest PS5 related deals in the run-up to Christmas.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the products that could make a fine addition to your future PS5 set-up.

PS5 Compatible Headsets

There are a huge variety of headsets available on the market today, ranging from entry level all the way to professional quality, premium gear.

But the big question is, will they be compatible with PS5?

PREMIUM QUALITY, FOR LESS: There are some outstanding headsets which often appear in the sales

Thankfully, it appears that PS5 is mostly compatible with wireless and wired headsets, which allows for even more ideas when it comes to finding the perfect gift for Christmas 2020!

PS5 Games

There are some amazing titles coming out for PS5, which should be available around launch. These include the likes of the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and many more!

VALHALLA AWAITS! We’re excited to see how the game harnesses PS5 technology

There will also be some titles which are not getting their own PS5 release, however they will be playable on the console, sometimes even via free upgrade – as with FIFA 21.

We’ll be updating this page with the latest PS5 game deals, as we head closer to the console’s release date.

TVs

The PS5 appears to support up to 8K gaming, which is a very impressive top end.

8K TVs are certainly on the expensive side, as are those which are capable of handling what the PS5 can throw at it.

8K SHOWCASE: Gran Turismo 7 should be showing off just what the PS5 is capable of!

Even with Sony creating TVs that are ‘Ready for PS5’, there appears to still be some debate as to which TV is the perfect match for the next-gen console.

READ MORE: Check out these amazing TVs perfect for Gaming

We can say that either a 4K or 8K TV would be a good addition to your next-gen set-up, both of which typically see some brilliant discounts at Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

Looking for something else?

We’re always updating our articles with the latest news, deals, and guides so you can get the most out of the sales this year.

Take a look at some of our other guides below for more!

Black Friday 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020