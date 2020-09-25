Nintendo

Breath of the Wild 2: Teaser LEAKED ahead of Nintendo Direct October

It looks as if we are going to get a good look at the sequel - and the game title may have been revealed. 23 Sep 2020

Nintendo

RealOpinions: Will Nintendo Surprise Us This Year? Switch Pro, Zelda Sequel, Next-Gen, Cloud Streaming Services & More

2020 is looking likely to end on a high note for gamers, but will Nintendo be a part of the fun? 05 Jun 2020

Assassin's Creed

Will Assassin's Creed Valhalla be on the Nintendo Switch?

The next instalment in the Assassins franchise will take us to Scandinavia, but can Switch gamers join the fun? 12 May 2020

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8: Mushroom Cup Guide - Tracks, Shortcuts, Tips, Tricks & more

This series is a thrill ride with many hidden routes to edge you ahead of the competition. 22 Apr 2020

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Characters: List, How to unlock, Deluxe DLC, Weight, Mii & more

There are plenty of racers to choose from, but which one is the perfect fit for you on Nintendo Switch? 21 Apr 2020