Feature

25 Sep 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 Nintendo Switch: RELEASED, Price, Download, Gameplay & more

Here's everything you need to know about the golf smash on Nintendo's groundbreaking console.

Feature

23 Sep 2020

Breath of the Wild 2 Wii U: Breath of Evil, Nintendo Direct, Consoles, Release Date, Development Update & More

The original game was planned for release in 2015 as a Wii U exclusive, but was delayed twice.

Breath of the Wild 2: Teaser LEAKED ahead of Nintendo Direct October

It looks as if we are going to get a good look at the sequel - and the game title may have been revealed.

23 Sep 2020

23 Sep 2020

23 Sep 2020

RealOpinions: Will Nintendo Surprise Us This Year? Switch Pro, Zelda Sequel, Next-Gen, Cloud Streaming Services & More

2020 is looking likely to end on a high note for gamers, but will Nintendo be a part of the fun?

05 Jun 2020

05 Jun 2020

05 Jun 2020

Assassin's Creed

Will Assassin's Creed Valhalla be on the Nintendo Switch?

The next instalment in the Assassins franchise will take us to Scandinavia, but can Switch gamers join the fun?

12 May 2020

12 May 2020

12 May 2020

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8: Mushroom Cup Guide - Tracks, Shortcuts, Tips, Tricks & more

This series is a thrill ride with many hidden routes to edge you ahead of the competition.

22 Apr 2020

22 Apr 2020

22 Apr 2020

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Characters: List, How to unlock, Deluxe DLC, Weight, Mii & more

There are plenty of racers to choose from, but which one is the perfect fit for you on Nintendo Switch?

21 Apr 2020

21 Apr 2020

21 Apr 2020

Nintendo Switch Update Version 10.0.0: Controller remapping, news bookmarks & more

Tired of the button layout on the Nintendo Switch? Version 10.0.0 brings controller remapping.

14 Apr 2020

14 Apr 2020

14 Apr 2020

Nintendo Switch Pro: Coronavirus to push back next console release date?

One huge title is now wiped off the board. Will COVID-19 also impact Nintendo's next console?

12 Apr 2020

12 Apr 2020

12 Apr 2020

Nintendo

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Nintendo Switch - Release Date, Trailer, Pre-order & more

The Skywalker Saga looks set to be another out of this world addition to the Nintendo Switch.

05 Apr 2020

05 Apr 2020

05 Apr 2020

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch: Release date, Gameplay, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Volta & more

The handheld console has been crying out for a big FIFA update for years, is that about to change?

01 Apr 2020

01 Apr 2020

01 Apr 2020

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch: A year of Celebrations for Super Mario Bros. Anniversary - Rumours, Remastered Titles, Paper Mario & more

There are some exciting rumours circulating about the remastering of classic Mario games!

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2020

Nintendo Switch: Everything you missed at Nintendo Direct Mini - Xenoblade Chronicles, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros & more

Nintendo made some pretty big announcements recently at the latest Nintendo Direct mini.

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2020

Breath of the Wild 2 Locations: New info about the Zelda sequel has emerged - Dungeons, Hyrule, Ganon, Open-World, Playable Zelda, Nintendo Direct, Switch & more

Whether or not we are given an update at Nintendo Direct, there is some new info doing the rounds!

26 Mar 2020

26 Mar 2020

26 Mar 2020

Motorsport

Burnout Paradise Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch!

The classic open-world racer is coming to Nintendo to bring some chaos to your life!

26 Mar 2020

26 Mar 2020

26 Mar 2020

Nintendo

Nintendo Direct Mini: March 2020 Announcement - Xenoblade Chronicles, Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword & Shield DLC, Metroid 4 & more

There hasn't been an official confirmation per se, but 3 different sources are in agreement!

26 Mar 2020

26 Mar 2020

26 Mar 2020

Nintendo

Nintendo Direct 2020 Rumours: Breath of the Wild 2, Mario Kart 9, Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch & more

Nintendo direct is on it's way, and so are the rumours circulating around which titles will be there.

25 Mar 2020

25 Mar 2020

25 Mar 2020

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

29 Sep 2020

29 Sep 2020

Get £15 BACK when you buy any PS5 or Xbox Series X controller, accessory or game with this epic deal!

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

25 Sep 2020

25 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

23 Sep 2020

23 Sep 2020

