FIFA 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, ratings, predictions, gameplay, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything you need to know

2020 is set to be an exciting year for gamers with the upcoming releases of both Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Therefore, we’re expecting EA to come back with a bang when it comes to the next instalment of their football title, FIFA 21.

Release Date

FIFA titles have often stuck to the formula of being released not he final Friday of September. This means we can expect FIFA 21 to arrive on 25th September 2020.

However, the demo will likely be made available three to four weeks before release, with early access coming two weeks before the launch.

Trailer

We know that the popular gaming trade show, E3, will be held from 9th-11th June this year. It’s here that we expect to get our first proper look at FIFA 21.

If last year is to go by, we can expect an E3 livestream on all things FIFA 21. It’ll likely outline gameplay improvements and any extra surprises that EA may have up their sleeve.

FLASHBACK: Last year’s gameplay trailer offered an in-depth look at new gameplay features

VOLTA football was a main focal point of EA’s promotional launch last year, so it would be unsurprising if FIFA 21 were to feature a number of VOLTA updates.

Once E3 has concluded, we expect EA to allow the hype around FIFA 21 to build for around a month before launching any further trailers.

Therefore, any gameplay trailers will launch towards July 2020.

Cover Star

The FIFA cover star is always a heated debate over the summer months, with greats such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry having earned the title before.

FIFA 20 was fronted by Real Madrid’s latest Galactico Eden Hazard, but who will follow him?

FIFPlay FIFA 21 cover vote

FIFA community website FIFPlay have already commenced a vote on who should be the FIFA 21 cover star.

SURPRISE RESULT: Is this the face of the FIFA 21 cover star

The results thus far a very surprising, with Wu Lei of Espanyol receiving 45% of the vote. More realistically, Heung-min Son is in second place with 38% and Mohamed Salah in third with 10%.

RealSport’s FIFA 21 Cover Stars prediction

Standard Edition: Kylian Mbappe

Champions Edition: Kevin De Bruyne

Ultimate Edition: Franz Beckenbauer

Career Mode

As we’ve already mentioned, FIFA 20 Career Mode brought some great additions to the offline game mode.

The addition of manager customisation created a more immersive experience, whilst the introduction of player conversations and dynamic player and team morale led to improved realism in the FIFA 20 world.

These improvements proved that EA have turned their attentions towards innovating Career Mode, and so we fully expect the game developers to build on these additions.

As FIFA 21’s release is so far away, there is currently no confirmed news on what will be coming in the next instalment of Career Mode – however, we have some predictions that would make fantastic additions.

What we want to see on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Hopefully, this will be the year that EA can change the success rate in Ultimate Team packs. In a normal gold pack, there is only a 7.9% chance of picking up a player rated 82 or higher, that falls to 3.6% for 83+ rated players.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team pack success rates

Pack Price 75+ 82+ 83+ 84+ 85+ 86+ 87+ 88+ 90+ Gold 5k 100% 7.9% 3.6% Premium Gold 7.5k 100% 19% 4.6% Premium Electrum Players 12.5k 100% 39% 4.4% Premium Gold Jumbo 15k 100% 40% 4.6% Premium Gold Players 25k 100% 55% 3.9% Mega 35k 100% 77% 5.6% Prime Gold Players 45k 100% 78% 5.2% Rare Player 50k 100% 95% 6.5% Ultimate 125k 100% 99% 2.4%

Of course, EA implement this to stop the cash-rich players from buying a load of packs and getting instant success, but it actually harms everyone across the board.

On a similar note, if there was improved matchmaking on Ultimate Team, like for FIFA 20 Online Seasons, where you only come up against a team with a similar rating, it would provide a level playing field.

NO CHANCE: It’s not really fair when you come up against Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Ultimate Team

The customisation in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team has been fantastic, but this can go further. Deeper customisation of kits, crests, stadiums, balls and fan chants can keep this going. With a greater processing speed on the new next-gen consoles, perhaps this can be achieved in the not-so-distant future.

EA have made statements in recent weeks regarding their work on the online servers, and of course, there is only so much they can do in this department, they are making progress. The new consoles will make a difference in this area, so perhaps lag will become a thing of the past.

New FUT 21 ICONs

With over 80 ICONs on FIFA 20, there aren’t many legends of the game that EA have to choose from. We have a look five contenders who could arrive on the next game.

Franz Beckenbauer last appeared in the FIFA series back in FIFA 17, and we feel the Kaiser is due for a return. Given he is a Bayern Munich legend, a FUT 21 card could be unlikely, with Bayern one of Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer partner clubs.

John Terry is a Chelsea legend through and through, having won the Champions League, five Premier Leagues and five FA Cups during his career with the Blues. The now Aston Villa assistant manager would be a great defensive option on Ultimate Team, having last appeared on the game in FIFA 18.

It’s a similar case for fellow Chelsea man Ashley Cole, who retired last season after a 20-year career that spanned 16 trophies and three continents. With Frank Lampard, Michael Essien, Claude Makelele, Marcel Desailly, Ruud Gullit, Didier Drogba and Gianfranco Zola, the list of Chelsea legends is only set to grow on FIFA 21.

Francesco Totti would be a welcome addition to FIFA Ultimate Team, with the Roma legend one of the most iconic players to wear the number 10 shirt. The forward spent his entire career with I Giallorossi, winning one Serie A title, two Copa Italias, and two Supercoppa Italianas.

One of the hardest men to play in the Premier League, Nemanja Vidic captained Manchester United to five Premier League titles and a Champions League, forming a solid defensive partnership with FUT ICON Rio Ferdinand.

As we move to 2020 we can start to look at what this year holds for gamers. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X just around the corner, FIFA 21 will be one EA’s biggest launches for the football title in recent years.

One of the most anticipated aspects of a new FIFA game is always the player ratings and which players rank amongst the best.

