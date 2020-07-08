PES 2021: AC Milan next licence to be lost after Inter

Another big hitter for Konami looks to the leaving the game, but who will replace them?

We reported Inter Milan’s licence has been lost by Konami for PES 2021 – and archrivals AC Milan have now followed a similar fate.

Official Konami Statement

Similar to the statement Konami made over Inter Milan, the one referring to AC Milan read:

“Our licensing contract with AC Milan will not be renewed.

“The representation of the Club will not be affected in eFootball PES 2020.

“This will not affect your acquired myClub players and can be used as normal in-game.

“In regards to other Konami football games, please wait for future announcements for each title.

“AC Milan have been a strong advocate for the eFootball PES series we wish the club all the best in the future.

Moving forwards, we will continue to strengthen existing partnerships and foster new relationships in order to provide the best possible eFootball experience.”

What’s next?

Konami still have the Serie A licences, so there is hope they will still have the Milan clubs on PES 2021.

SHUT OUT – Inter Milan may not appear on PES 2021

However, there is no stopping another developer like EA Sports and FIFA 21 coming in and scooping up an exclusive deal for AC and Inter Milan.

Who could replace them?

Both Madrid clubs, Real and Atletico have been linked with a deal for PES 2021 in recent weeks, and giving rivalry is a key component of recent Pro Evo games – it is a move that makes sense.

REUNION? – Borussia Dortmund withdrew from PES 2019 at the last minute

Other options include going for a German club with just three Bundesliga teams appearing on PES 2020.

Check out the possible options here.

READ MORE: Everything we know about PES 2021