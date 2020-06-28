FIFA 21 Xbox One: Release Date, Price, Pre-order, Trailer, Graphics, Dual Entitlement, and more

Planning on playing EA’s upcoming title on Microsoft’s current console? Here’s what you need to know.

Planning on experiencing FIFA 21 on Xbox One? Well look no further – here’s everything you need to know and more!

FIFA 21 will be releasing for Xbox One on 9 October 2020, although there are some ways to get early access if you decide to pre-order the game!

FIFA 21 Xbox One Price & Pre-orders

If you want to get in on the action early, you’ll want to check out the Champions and Ultimate Editions!

Trailer

At this time, we’ve only seen one trailer, and that was through EA Play’s digital event. Interestingly the trailer is actually part FIFA 21 and part Madden 21.

There is not a whole lot to see in terms of gameplay, and it is a ‘next-gen’ showcase too, but we still get a good idea of what to expect come October.

FIFA 21 Graphics on Xbox One

So the big question is, how will FIFA 21 look and play on Microsoft’s current-gen console?

Generally speaking we could expect an improvement from FIFA 20 on Xbox One, as we have done every year.

But the most interesting improvements should be around new gameplay innovations.

Gameplay Innovations

One of the many gameplay enhancements we can expect to see come October will be ‘off-ball humanisation’.

This essentially means that players will behave far more realisticlly than before.

We could see players do everything from a simple adjustment of a shin-pad all the way to shouting frantically for a pass. This new level of immersion and realism should certainly prove exciting for fans of the series.

Game modes

EA announced that there will be a number of feature reveals to take place this August.

We can expect to see the following features appear in FIFA 21!

Career Mode, Volta, FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, and of course more gameplay – we expect big things!

Dual Entitlement

If you’re planning on upgrading to Xbox Series X you’ll be happy to know that thanks to EA’s Dual Entitlement offer, you can get FIFA 21 for free if you do.

All your progress carries over too! What a win!

For everything FIFA 21, make sure to check back in with us!