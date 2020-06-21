FIFA 21 PC: Release Date, Trailer, Price, System Requirements, Pre-order, Early Access, Origins, Steam, Editions, and more

Here’s everything you need to know about playing EA’s sporting title for Windows OS.

EA Play has been and gone, but we got some great insight into the highly anticipated football game. Let’s jump straight in! Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 21 for PC.

One welcome announcement was that FIFA 21 will be playable on PC upon release.

According to Origin.com it will be available at 11:00 PM BST, 8 October 2020. However, on Steam the release date is marked as 9 October 2020.

Price

The price of FIFA 21 for PC currently stands at £54.99 / $59.99. You’ll be able to purchase the title from either Origin or Steam.

Pre-orders & Editions

There are also options for pre-order available, for three editions of the game.

Standard, Champions & Ultimate Editions are available, and come with different in-game bonuses, including rare cards and more!

Early Access

As mentioned, if you pre-order the game, you’ll get access to the title 3 days ahead of release! Just what you could need to sharpen your skills ahead of the rest!

Those who are members of Origin Access will get eight hours of gameplay available around two weeks before the game comes out.

System Requirements

Of course, you’ll want to make sure your system is up to the task of running the game. Check out the minimum requirements below:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor (AMD) : Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent

: Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent

Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Trailer

EA Play treated us to an impressive cinematic look at FIFA 21, but for Xbox Series X and PS5.

Still, it gives us a good idea of what to expect for the PC version also.

