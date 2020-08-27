FIFA 21 Chelsea: Ratings, Line-up, Potential, Guide & more

With three signings arriving and a few more on the way, The Blues could be the team to choose.

After claiming a Champions League spot with a young squad, Chelsea look to be in a great place under Frank Lampard.

The performances on the pitch have been backed up off it, with the signings of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, with a deal of Kai Havertz reportedly close.

With FIFA 21 right around the corner, Chelsea will be one of the most exciting teams on the game, and perhaps the choice on Career Mode.

Line-up

With a shaky defence last season, Frank Lampard had to move away from his preferred 4-3-3 last season into a 5-2-3.

With no.10 Kai Havertz close to signing on the dotted line, it looks as if a 4-2-3-1 will be the formation of choice at Stamford Bridge next season.

For FIFA 21, we’ve levelled this up to a more aggressive 4-3-3 Attack.

On the bench

As is stands, you are likely to go for Willy Caballero (OVR 75), Andreas Christensen (OVR 80), Marcos Alonso (OVR 80), Jorginho (OVR 82), Ross Barkley (OVR 80), Callum Hudson-Odoi (OVR 76) and Tammy Abraham (OVR 80) on the bench.

TARGET TAMMY – Abraham’s height can make him a useful sub

This could all change with more business set to be in the pipeline for the Blues.

In the reserves

Outside the matchday 18, you could be tempted by the likes of Reece James (OVR 76), Fikayo Tomori (OVR 78), Billy Gilmour (OVR 71), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (OVR 79) and Olivier Giroud (OVR 80).

ON THE RISE – Reece James will once again challenge for a starting berth

We are expecting Emerson (OVR 78) and Michy Batshuayi (OVR 79) as well as loanees Victor Moses (OVR 77), Davide Zappacosta (OVR 77), Tiemoue Bakayoko (OVR 80), Danny Drinkwater (OVR 75), Kenedy (OVR 76) and Charly Musonda (OVR 73) to be away from the club next season.

Tactics

Frank Lampard likes to play dynamic football with a high-pressing game, and with new personnel, the Blues can execute that much better this season.

When on the ball, you’ll want to find Mason Mount (or Kai Havertz) in space in front of the defence, allowing him to pick passes to the flanks, shoot from range or look to thread through Timo Werner.

Ensure the attacking midfielder has “free roam” on his positioning freedom to execute this.

CREATOR – Get your no.10 into space

Your wingers will be key to how you play, but you are likely to use Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech very differently.

Utilise Pulisic’s pace by setting his attacking runs to “get in behind”, but you’ll want Ziyech to “come short” to make the most of his creativity and shooting from range.

USE YOUR PACE – Pulisic can rip apart the defence

The fastest player will be striker Werner, so make sure he too is on “get in behind” and the German is likely to be rampant on the counter-attack.

Off the bench, utilise the pace of Callum Hudson-Odoi or the aerial abilities of Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud to shake things up.

For more midfield firepower, Ross Barkley can add creativity and goals, whilst Jorginho could be key when looking for more possession.

Future Stars

Chelsea’s young squad will be littered with stars in the next few seasons and you can you can expect plenty of the squad to end up with overall ratings in high 80s.

NEXT GENERATION – Mason Mount has already become a “FIFA Next” Ambassador

Here’s our predicted potentials for FIFA 21:

Kepa Arrizbalaga (OVR 82 → POT 85)

Fikayo Tomori (OVR 78 → POT 85)

Ethan Ampadu (OVR 71 → POT 86)

Reece James (OVR 76 → POT 84)

Ben Chilwell (OVR 81 → POT 84)

Matteo Kovacic (OVR 84 → POT 86)

Billy Gilmour (OVR 71 → POT 86)

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85 → POT 87)

Mason Mount (OVR 82 → POT 86)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (OVR 76 → POT 85)

Christian Pulisic (OVR 83 → POT 88)

Timo Werner (OVR 86 → POT 89)

